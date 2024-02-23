CVS executive criticizes ‘egregious’ pricing of obesity drugs

CVS Health Corp.’s chief medical officer said the cost of buzzy new medicines for weight loss and diabetes has gotten out of control.

“The prices are $1,000 a month,” Sree Chaguturu said Wednesday at the Wall Street Journal Health Forum in Boston. “It’s egregious pricing that’s outside of the needs of normal, regular, everyday Americans.”

Ozempic, Zepbound and other drugs known as GLP-1s are generating billions of dollars in revenue for their manufacturers, Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. But their skyrocketing popularity is also contributing to increased pharmacy costs, CVS executives warned in December.