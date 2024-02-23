Two stabbed in Dorchester, one critically injured, police say

fb-pixelMan critically injured in double stabbing Dorchester, police say Skip to main content

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated February 23, 2024, 23 minutes ago

Two people were stabbed at a home in Dorchester early Friday evening, one of whom was critically injured, according to Boston police.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

His condition was not known.

A woman was also stabbed in the incident at 44 Floyd St., where police responded at 5:30 p.m., said David Estrada, a spokesman for Boston police.

The woman was also taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was not known.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made, Estrada said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

