Girl, 8, suffered life-threatening injuries in Foxborough crash between SUV and ambulance

The girl was extricated from the wreckage and rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital. She was later flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to the Foxborough Fire Department.

The SUV was being driven by the girl’s 40-year-old mother when it collided head-on with an ambulance around 6:40 p.m. on Route 140, officials said.

An 8-year-old girl who suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash between an ambulance and an SUV in Foxborough Thursday remains at Massachusetts General Hospital, officials said Friday.

Her mother, who was wearing a seatbelt, was also taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, officials said. Her condition was not known on Friday, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.

Advertisement

A preliminary investigation indicates that the SUV, which was travelling on the southbound side, crossed into oncoming traffic, Morrissey’s office said.

“Although we do not have the final collision analysis and reconstruction report, the scene suggests that the collision occurred in the northbound side,” where the ambulance was driving, according to David Traub, Morrissey’s spokesman.

The ambulance, operated by Brewster Ambulance Service, was transporting a 77-year-old man, fire officials said.

“The patient was not ejected from the ambulance and was found still strapped to the stretcher in the rear of the ambulance,” they said. “This gentleman was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for evaluation.”

Brewster Ambulance said “the SUV crossed into the oncoming lane, resulting in the collision with our ambulance.”

The driver of the ambulance, a 25-year-old woman, was treating the people injured in the crash when emergency responders arrived, officials said. An EMT who was sitting in the front passenger seat, described as a man in his 20s, was treated for injuries and released.

“We are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation,” the company said. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this unfortunate event, and we are committed to supporting the investigation and any necessary follow-up actions.”

Advertisement

The cause of the crash is under investigation.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.