Search for Harmony Montgomery’s body continues even after her father’s murder conviction

Nevertheless, the investigators who joined in the frantic search for Harmony more than two years ago said their work isn’t done. They haven’t given up hope that they will locate her remains and give her the dignity of a proper burial.

Montgomery, 34, who was already serving more than three decades in prison for unrelated firearms offenses , will be sentenced to a minimum of 35 years more for the second-degree murder charge alone — so his odds of ever seeing freedom again seem slim.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Securing a murder conviction isn’t easy when the victim’s body hasn’t been found. But prosecutors did just that Thursday, when a jury found Adam Montgomery guilty of fatally beating his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, more than four years ago .

“We’ve still got to find her,” Manchester police chief Allen Aldenberg told reporters after the guilty verdict was announced. “This girl deserves better than the life that she had.”

Aldenberg said he’s still convinced someone knows something that could help police track down Harmony’s body. The department continues to monitor a dedicated tip line, 603-932-8997, for this case.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, right, speak to the media Thursday after Adam Montgomery's conviction. Standing behind Aldenberg, from left to right, are Manchester police detective Max Rahill, detective John "Jack" Dunleavy, Captain Matthew Lorochelle, and New Hampshire assistant attorney general R. Christopher Knowles. (Jeffrey Hastings/Pool Photo via AP) Jeffrey Hastings/Associated Press

Now that the trial has concluded, lead prosecutor Benjamin J. Agati said authorities can speak with a bit more clarity about the timeline they pieced together concerning when and where they believe Adam Montgomery disposed of his daughter’s body.

Agati said evidence presented during trial showed Adam Montgomery drove a U-Haul van from the Econo Lodge in Manchester on March 3 and March 4, 2020, and passed through tolls at Tobin Bridge in Boston, so investigators believe he drove no more than 26 miles off that route to dump Harmony’s body.

Agati said police from Massachusetts and New Hampshire have been “relentless” in searching several areas in the vicinity of Revere, Massachusetts, including the Rumney Marsh Reservation, Sales Creek area, Chelsea Creek area, and behind North Shore Road.

“Those are still our big areas of search,” he added.

Massachusetts State Trooper Bryan Hernandez, a detective assigned to the Suffolk County, Mass., Attorney General's office, points out a search area in Revere, Mass., on a map during the trial of Adam Montgomery in Manchester, N.H., on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Agati said the public should be on the lookout for any signs of a light tan canvas tote bag with dark straps and a Catholic Medical Center logo. Adam Montgomery used such a bag to hide Harmony’s body, and he took the bag with him when he’s believed to have disposed of her remains. (During the trial, the jury was shown a bag that witnesses said was identical to the one used in this case.)

“If you see this bag, if you hear about this bag, if you walk in one of these areas, if you take the dog out for a walk, if you see anything like that that seems to be disturbed, please let us know,” Agati said.

Manchester police Detective Jack Dunleavy said he has about 15 years left in his law enforcement career, and he won’t stop working on Harmony’s case.

“As long as I’m a police officer,” he said, “I’m going to continue to look for her.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com.