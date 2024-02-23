The Tooth Fairy is paying kids less for teeth nationwide, but kids in the Northeast get more 🧚

According to an annual poll from Delta Dental, the average price paid by the Tooth Fairy for a baby tooth has dropped for the first time in five years, to $5.84. That’s a 6 percent decrease from last year, when the average price was at $6.23.

But there’s one area where parents are getting a bit of a reprieve: being the Tooth Fairy.

In the Northeast, however, kids can get a bit more for their teeth. The price increased by about 12 percent, to $6.87 — about $1 more than the national average.

And kids in Rhode Island are really lucking out: According to a Dental Care Alliance survey from 2022, Tooth Fairies in the Ocean State pay about $4 more per tooth than those in Massachusetts.

“So much for lower cost of living!” said Hayley Goldbach, a dermatologist in Providence. Her older daughter hasn’t lost any teeth yet, “but I guess we need to start thinking about it!” she said.

“I think it would be fun to do something special for the first tooth — like a silver dollar or special present, for example,” Goldbach said. “Then after that, maybe $1 per tooth? I don’t ever remember getting paper money for my teeth so this is definitely an upgrade.”

First teeth are worth a bit more, according to the Delta Dental survey, but even that number has dropped overall this year.

“While the loss of a first tooth typically commands a premium, the poll also found the Tooth Fairy is minding her pennies in celebration of this milestone, with the average value dropping from $7.29 to $7.09 over the past year,” Delta Dental said.

According to the survey, the Tooth Fairy is shelling out the most out West, with the average value of a tooth at $8.54 — a 37 percent increase since last year.

But the Tooth Fairy now pays a lot less in the Midwest: Just $3.63 — a 36 percent drop from last year and $2.21 below the national average. In the South, the average was $5.51, 33 cents below the national average.

“Delta Dental has tracked US Tooth Fairy giving trends for 26 years as a timely way to spotlight the importance of children’s oral health,” said Gabriella Ferroni, Senior Director of Strategic Communications at Delta Dental. “It is not a surprise to see she tightened her purse strings following last year’s record high.”

Historically, the Tooth Fairy poll has mirrored the economy’s overall direction. In 2023, however, the value of a lost tooth dropped nationally, and continues to in 2024, Delta Dental said.

“The average value of a single lost tooth decreased 6 percent over the past year, while the S&P 500 experienced a 20 percent increase during the same period,” Delta Dental said.

Goldbach said that she’s thinking carefully about forthcoming Tooth Fairy decisions.

“My kids are very fortunate and so I think it’s important not to go overboard, because I don’t want any of her classmates feeling bad if the tooth fairy doesn’t bring as much in their family,” she said.









