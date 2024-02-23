Lawrence High School coach accused of sexually assaulting student in 2022

The victim, who was a minor at the time, came forward with the allegation, police said.

Moore, 34, is accused of arranging a ride to transport the student to Manchester, N.H., then giving her alcohol and sexually assaulting her at a motel, according to a statement released Friday by the Manchester Police Department.

The head coach of Lawrence High School’s boys basketball team, Jesus Moore, was arrested Thursday on an accusation that he sexually assaulted a female high school student in 2022, according to police.

SafeSport, an independent non-profit that focuses on abuse prevention, education, and accountability in athletics, approached Lawrence police about the case, then Lawrence police notified Manchester police of the allegation on Feb. 7, according to the statement.

Moore, who lives in Manchester, turned himself in to face the aggravated felonious sexual assault charge, police said. His bail was set at $1,000 cash, and an arraignment was scheduled for March 27.

It was not immediately clear whether Moore has an attorney. Efforts to reach him Friday were not immediately successful.

Moore has worked as a physical education teacher with Lawrence Public Schools since 2014 and has coached Lawrence High School’s varsity boys basketball team since 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Messages left for the Lawrence High School athletic director and the Lawrence Public Schools interim superintendent were not immediately returned Friday.

This story will be updated as news develops.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.