Micheline Presle, French movie star of ‘Devil in the Flesh,’ dies at 101

Micheline Presle, a French movie actress who conveyed icy poise and heated passion with equal vigor and most memorably starred in “Devil in the Flesh,” a 1947 drama about wartime adultery that became an international sensation, died Feb. 21 in the Paris suburb of Nogent-sur-Marne. She was 101.

Entering films in her teens, Ms. Presle drew attention for her exquisite good looks — petite, with gray-green eyes and chestnut hair — and her graceful transition between froth and drama. She became a top French star, playing a literal dream woman to Fernand Gravey in “The Fantastic Night” (1942) and a patriotic Frenchwoman during the Franco-Prussian war in “Angel and Sinner” (1945), based on stories by Guy de Maupassant.

In a career spanning more than seven decades and nearly 200 roles, the movie that overshadowed all her credits was “Devil in the Flesh,” based on a scandalously frank and semi-autobiographical novel by Raymond Radiguet. Ms. Presle starred as a soldier’s young wife who carries on a romance with a 17-year-old schoolboy while her husband is serving on the front lines.

The film, regarded by many as shocking in its mature theme, was also widely praised by critics for the lyrical tenderness of the production as well as the compelling and sensitive performances by Ms. Presle and Gérard Philipe as the boy who becomes infatuated.

British and American producers had vied for Ms. Presle’s services for years, but “Devil in the Flesh” raised her cachet even further. She was ultimately lured to Hollywood by 20th Century-Fox studio chief Darryl F. Zanuck with the promise she could avoid “ooh-la-la” eye-candy roles and have time off to make a passion-project biopic about the life of the French theater legend Sarah Bernhardt. (She had gone so far as to secure the film rights to a biography written by the actress’s granddaughter.)

Almost from the start, Ms. Presle found herself dismayed by Zanuck, who wanted to rename her because he thought Ms. Presle sounded like “pretzel.” He re-christened her Prell — an approximation of the French pronunciation of her name — until he realized there was a new shampoo by that name on the market. He simply tacked on an extra vowel.

As Micheline Prelle, she was cast as a sultry chanteuse opposite John Garfield in “Under My Skin” (1950), based on an Ernest Hemingway short story about a corrupt jockey. In what critics called a superfluous love angle, she played a French widow who comes to the aid of Tyrone Power in the tepid war film “American Guerrilla in the Philippines” (1950).

Nor did Zanuck do her any favors loaning her out to cheapie studio Republic Pictures and pairing her with Errol Flynn in “Adventures of Captain Fabian” (1951), which a New York Times reviewer torpedoed as “an absurd, yawn-provoking hodgepodge of romance, intrigue and swashbuckling capers.”

“They gave me uninteresting parts in bad pictures,” Ms. Presle later said of her time in California. After returning to Europe, she was no longer a top box-office draw but found a steady and rewarding flow of work in dozens of European films.

She appeared as the royal Hortense de Beauharnais in "Napoléon" (1955), director Sacha Guitry's historical epic; played a magazine editor in the comedy "Her Bridal Night" (1956), an early showcase for the physical charms of French starlet Brigitte Bardot; and was a mother superior in Jacques Rivette's "The Nun" (1966), starring Anna Karina.

In the Italian-made “The Assassin” (1961), Ms. Presle was the unfortunate mistress to a playboy antique dealer (Marcello Mastroianni), and her murder ignites the plot. She also was the seductive French wife of a British diplomat in the London-set thriller “Chance Meeting” (1959), also featuring Hardy Krüger and Stanley Baker.

She had supporting parts in a few more English-language films, including the unlikely role of Sandra Dee’s mother in the comedy “If a Man Answers” (1962). She and Gerard Oury played Nobel-winning chemists with strained marital relations in “The Prize” (1963), a spy caper with comic touches and an all-star cast led by Paul Newman. Ms. Presle also was an insane asylum inmate who thinks she’s a bordello madame in “King of Hearts” (1966), a “war is madness” comedy starring Alan Bates that developed a following years after its release.

From 1965 to 1971, Ms. Presle starred with Daniel Gelin as a middle-class couple on the highly popular French comedy series “Les Saintes Chéries.” The sitcom renewed her stature and, in 1971, she was among the hundreds of prominent artists and writers who signed a manifesto demanding the legalization of abortion in France. The petition — which read in part: “One million women have an abortion every year in France. I declare that I am one of them.” — potentially opened signatories to $1,300 in fines and six months to two years in jail. France decriminalized abortion in 1975.

Micheline Nicole Julia Émilienne Chassagne was born in Paris on Aug. 22, 1922, to a stockbroker and a painter. According to Bomsel, Micheline’s father was convicted of fraud, fled the country in 1935 and settled in the United States under another name, but he continued to provide for his daughter’s education.

While attending a convent school, she became intent on becoming an actress, and she pursued further dramatic training under actor and director Raymond Rouleau. She subsequently adopted the surname Presle after playing a character with that last name in “Girls in Distress” (1939), a comedy-drama directed by G.W. Pabst.

That same year, she impressed audiences playing a mother and daughter in the melodrama “Paradise Lost” directed by Abel Gance; the film was released in the United States as “Four Flights to Love.” She later starred as a murdered woman in “The Chips are Down” (1947), a fantasy with a screenplay by French existential philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre.

An early marriage to Michel Lefort, a tennis champion and Bordeaux wine merchant, ended in divorce. On the boat to America to make her Hollywood debut, she met actor-writer-director William Marshall, who was reportedly separated from Michèle Morgan, one of Ms. Presle’s chief rivals as a leading lady of French cinema.

Soon after his divorce became final, Marshall wed Ms. Presle in California in 1949. He directed her in the Flynn misfire and struggled with her to raise money for the Bernhardt film before they divorced in the mid-1950s; he later married movie star Ginger Rogers.

In her later years, Ms. Presle made cameo appearances in films by her daughter, Tonie Marshall, including the romantic comedies “Venus Beauty Institute” (1999), “France Boutique” (2003) and “Sex, Love & Therapy” (2014). Tonie Marshall, an outspoken voice on sex discrimination in the film industry, died in 2020. Survivors include two grandchildren.

Ms. Presle occasionally did theater work in France, from the farces of Feydeau to a staging of Edward Albee’s scalding marital drama “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” But she was lauded most often for her radiant presence on-screen, whether as a rich woman with a hearty libido in the comedy “Five Day Lover” (1961) or a mother superior in filmmaker Claude Lelouch’s World War II-set adaptation of “Les Misérables” (1995). She received an honorary César, the top French film award, in 2004.