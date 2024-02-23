Multiple children removed from Medway home over safety concerns

Authorities in Medway removed “multiple children” from a home on Friday due to concerns about their “safety and welfare,” police said.
Police were called to 105 Holliston St. at 9:44 a.m., the department said in a statement. The state Department of Children and Families also went to the home.
“Multiple children were removed from the home and transported for medical evaluation,” police said. “This investigation is being conducted by Medway Police Detectives in cooperation with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police.”
Police didn’t elaborate on the safety concerns or provide the ages and genders of the children, nor did officials say how the youths were related to any adults living in the residence.
“No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed,” police said. “No further information will be made until the investigation is concluded.”
A request for comment was sent to DCF on Friday afternoon.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
