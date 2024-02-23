Providence police investigating homicide after woman’s body found in river

The body was found Thursday afternoon in the water along Promenade Street, police said, and was removed by police and firefighters. The state Medical Examiner’s office has custody of the body and will determine the cause of death.

PROVIDENCE — Providence police are investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found in the Woonasquatucket River on Thursday.

It’s not yet clear how the woman was killed. Major David Lapatin, commander of the investigative division, said there was trauma to the body, but declined to comment on specifics.

Police have identified the victim, but did not release her name Friday. Detectives are questioning a person of interest who is currently detained at the station, Lapatin confirmed. No charges have been filed.

