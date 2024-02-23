Red Line closed this weekend between Harvard and Broadway

Shuttles will not stop at Park Street, the MBTA said.

Red Line trains will be out of service between Harvard and Broadway stations this weekend for tunnel inspections, officials said . Free shuttle buses will replace service on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.

“Consider using shuttle stops at Downtown Crossing, State Street, or Haymarket instead,” MBTA officials said.

The commuter rail will also be free between Porter and North Station, and accessible vans will be available.

The following weekend, on March 2 and March 3, Red Line trains will be out of service between Park Street and JFK/UMass for further tunnel inspections, MBTA officials said. Shuttle buses will replace service between the two stations.

The commuter rail will be free between JFK/UMass and South Station, MBTA officials said.

The weekend closures come after Red Line trains were out of service between Alewife and Harvard stations from Feb. 5 to Feb. 14 for track work. They are overlapping with the ongoing track work on portions of the Green Line’s B, C, and D branches from Feb. 20 to March 8, according to MBTA officials.

The closures are part of a larger plan announced in November to shut down portions of the subway system over 14 months for repairs and improvements, according to the MBTA.

For more information on the Red Line closure, visit http://MBTA.com/redline.









Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.