Saturday is the last day to register to vote in the presidential primaries in Massachusetts

“If you’re 18 after the deadline but before Election Day, you can register to vote,” according to the website. “You still need to register by the deadline though.”

Registration to vote online, by mail, or in-person will close at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 24. Boston’s website reminds residents that to register a person must be a United States citizen, a resident of Massachusetts, and be 18 years old before Election Day.

Saturday is the last day to register to vote in the Massachusetts presidential primaries on March 5 , state officials said.

If a resident has moved within Boston or to another community, they should register with their new address, according to the website.

“There’s no residency waiting period in Massachusetts,” the website said. “You can register as soon as you move to your new address.”

Online voting registration

To register online to vote in the primaries, residents can visit the Secretary of State’s website, which also has options to update your name, address, or party affiliation, or check your current registration status.

Residents are required to use a valid driver’s license, learner’s permit, or state ID to register, and a signature on file with the Registry of Motor Vehicles is needed to complete registration, according to Boston’s website.

In place of an ID, residents can fill out an online form and mail it to their city or town hall, the state’s website said.

“You will not be registered to vote unless you print, sign, and deliver your mail-in form to your city or town hall,” official said. “Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked or delivered no later than 10 days before the election in which you wish to vote.”

For more information about the registration process, call the state Elections Division at 617-727-2828.

Mail-in ballots

Along with registering to vote, the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Feb. 27, according to the state’s website. Voters can fill out an application form and submit it to their local election office.

While the applications for mail-in ballots aren’t officially due until Feb. 27, voters “should exercise some amount of common sense” and send them in two weeks before March 5, said Debra O’Malley, communications director for the Secretary of State’s office.

“Applying through mail is risky now because it may not reach the clerk’s office in time,” O’Malley said.

