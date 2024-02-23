Over town’s objections, R.I. approves new lease for Lighthouse Inn parking in Galilee

“We do oppose the blanket approval of giving a lease to a tenant who didn’t uphold the terms of their existing lease,” Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney told the committee, which was meeting in a windowless conference room on Capitol Hill. “I wouldn’t do it if I had a rental property and had a bad tenant.”

The vote by the State Properties Committee indicates that a long-running legal and political fight over the vacant hotel across from the Block Island ferry is — like the hotel itself — winding to a conclusion. That conclusion won’t entirely satisfy everyone.

PROVIDENCE — A state panel on Friday voted to approve a new lease for a parking lot operator at the state-owned Lighthouse Inn property in Narragansett’s Port of Galilee.

Advertisement

Despite the opposition, the members of the committee voted to approve the deal, which still hinges on a related lawsuit eventually being settled. Gregory Schultz, the designee from the state attorney general’s office on the properties committee, depicted the vote as unappetizing, but pragmatic. The tenant should have done a better job, and the hotel shouldn’t have remained empty as long as it did, he said. But litigation over the Lighthouse Inn could drag on for years, at significant expense to the state, all while the hotel remained empty, Schulz said.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“As much as I potentially would like to penalize the current tenant, that would not change the circumstances,” Schultz said.

The fight over the old Lighthouse Inn — formerly called the Dutch Inn, and now sometimes called the Blighthouse Inn for its advanced state of disrepair — has been going on for years. Originally built to accommodate bygone tuna fishing tournaments, the hotel has been vacant for a few years, its only guests the occasional seagull that wanders around the empty hallways. The state Department of Environmental Management owns the land under the hotel, and the parking lots, as part of its stewardship of the Port of Galilee, so anything about its future has to run through the agency and the State Properties Committee.

Advertisement

The operator of the hotel is PRI X, a joint venture affiliated with two powerful developers, Procaccianti Companies and Paolino Properties. PRI X closed the hotel a few years ago, but continues to operate parking in the vast lots behind it. Meanwhile the hotel became an eyesore in Galilee, even as its parking lots continued to bustle with local fishermen, and tourists headed to the Block Island ferry.

The town, the state, and the developer have been at odds for years over what to do with the property. The DEM tried to get developers interested in it, but the town disliked most of the ideas that came forward, and the DEM disliked all of them. The state ended up choosing none of the options. The town then ordered PRI X to demolish the hotel, which set the issue on a path to the courtroom.

Part of the issue is the question of who gets to call the shots in Galilee. The site is state-owned, like much of the rest of the port area. Throughout the dispute, there’s always been a push-pull over what authority the town actually has to order the owner to demolish the hotel, or to demand a bold, ambitious development in its place.

Advertisement

The resolution that is emerging from the State Properties Committee on Friday is something short of the bold, ambitious plans many in town had advocated for.

Under the deal, which also needs to go through the legal settlement process as part of a related lawsuit, PRI X would walk away from the hotel itself. Pre-demolition work, like chucking out old mattresses and rugs, began this week. Meanwhile PRI X would get a new lease, about $103,000 annually, to operate parking on two parcels behind the hotel, while also putting in improvements like an electronic system.

PRI X would share in some part of the $1.3 million cost of the demolition of the hotel itself, though it’s unclear how much. The state would work to spruce up the old hotel site, which would be leveled to grass — perhaps picnic tables or areas for food trucks could be on offer, Department of Environmental Management Director Terrence Gray said. Tierney, the Narragansett town manager, did say that while the town opposed the lease extension with PRI X, it was glad the hotel is coming down and PRI X wouldn’t continue to hold a lease for that property.

All along, even as some in town advocated for things like hotel space, retail, and commercial development, the DEM has emphasized that it had to prioritize the local fishing industry. Parking in the area is at a premium, not just for people using the ferry to get to Block Island but also people working in the fishing industry or visiting some of the nearby restaurants.

Advertisement

It’s unclear what the town’s next steps are. The Town Council met in executive session Thursday night about the issue, but did not announce what sort of decision they’d come to, if any.

Al Alba, a Narragansett resident and local activist, pleaded and begged — his words — the committee to reject the lease. If they approved it, it would be a “dark day in the history of the state of Rhode Island,” Alba said.

The vote to approve it was unanimous.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.