After Southwick school students hold online slave auction, principal apologizes; mother of victim says ‘it’s not enough’

“It’s not enough,” Allyson Lopez, whose daughter was subjected to the racial bullying, said in a phone interview Friday.

But the mother of one of the victims said she’d like to see more being done.

After learning that some students at Southwick Regional School held an online slave auction on Snapchat the principal of the school apologized and said she would be addressing students about the incident on Monday, when students return from February vacation.

Lopez earlier this week issued a statement, calling the online slave auction “not only abhorrent but indicative of a systemic failure within our school district to address and eradicate racism” and that her recent meeting with school administrators left her feeling “disillusioned.”

Advertisement

On Friday, Lopez reiterated that the situation has had a profound impact on her and her daughter.

“It’s been a struggle,” Lopez said. “It’s a very clear struggle. For my daughter, her mental health has been affected.”

Lopez said it’s not fair that students who engaged in the racist bullying can have the “privilege and luxury” of returning to school, a place that has become an uncomfortable environment for her daughter.

“This isn’t appropriate behavior by these students. This is a hate crime, as far as I’m concerned,” Lopez said. “The principal and superintendent should be held accountable for the lack of support they have given my daughter and other students” who were affected by the bullying.

In a message sent to families on Wednesday, Southwick Regional School Principal Serena Shorter said in addition to addressing the students , counseling and support services would be made available and the school’s anti-bias programs and initiatives would be reviewed and evaluated.

“It is with deep concern and a heavy heart that I reach out to you today regarding a recent incident of bullying and racism that has occurred within our community,” Shorter wrote. “As educators and members of this community, it is our responsibility to ensure that our school is a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff, and families. Any form of discrimination or prejudice goes against the values we strive to uphold and is completely unacceptable.”

Advertisement

Southwick Regional School serves students in grades 7-12. Located in a small town west of Springfield on the Connecticut border, the school is 89 percent white, according to state data.

Shorter said the recent incident “highlighted the urgent need for us to come together as a school and community to further address issues of bullying, racism, bias, and discrimination,” and she outlined other immediate steps that would be taken.

“I want to extend my sincerest apologies to those who have been directly affected by this incident,” she wrote. “No student should ever have to experience discrimination or feel unwelcome in our school. Please know that we are here to support you and ensure that your voices are heard.”

When students return to school Monday, Shorter said school counselors and mental health professionals will be available to any students or staff members “who may need assistance in processing their emotions or experiences” related to the incident, and she will also hold class meetings to address all students and staff.

“During this address, I will reaffirm our school’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging,” she wrote. “It is essential that we come together as a community to condemn racism and discrimination in all its forms and commit ourselves to creating a more inclusive and respectful environment.”

Advertisement

Shorter encouraged families to have conversations with their children and included links to resources to help them talk about race and racism.

“I urge all members of our school community to stand in solidarity against racism and discrimination. I recognize that conversations about bias, discrimination, and racism can be challenging for families,” Shorter wrote. “To support you in having these important conversations, below I have included some resources and conversation starters that you may find helpful. Together, we can build a school community where everyone feels valued, respected, and supported.”









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.