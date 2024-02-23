Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden is facing two ethics probes from separate state entities

The 2022 race to serve a full term as district attorney was Boston city politics at its most bare-knuckled. Arroyo’s campaign was consumed by the unearthing of old sexual misconduct accusations late in the campaign. Hayden, who was acting DA at the time, faced criticism about his handling of a case involving an alleged coverup by Transit Police officers.

The race between Hayden and Ricardo Arroyo was defined by acrimony and controversy as they vied to succeed Rachael Rollins, a progressive district attorney who was tapped mid-term to become US attorney for Massachusetts, a job she later resigned amid allegations of interference in the Hayden-Arroyo contest.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden is facing two ethics investigations related to statements he made about his opponent during the 2022 race for Suffolk DA, according to filings detailing the allegations and three people familiar with one of the inquiries.

One of the ethics probes is by the state’s Office of Bar Counsel, which investigates allegations of lawyer misconduct in Massachusetts. Arroyo had filed a complaint with the office alleging Hayden “weaponized his office to his electoral benefit,” according to a copy of the complaint obtained by the Globe.

Hayden is also being investigated by the state ethics commission for similar allegations raised by Arroyo, according to a filing obtained by the Globe and three people with knowledge of that investigation. Investigations by the ethics commission and the Office of Bar Counsel are typically kept confidential.

Hayden’s attorney, Thomas Kiley, declined to comment on either investigation Thursday, saying both “are in confidential stages,” and directed questions to the respective state entities that are in charge of them. Arroyo also declined to comment.

Arroyo, a former Boston city councilor, alleged in his complaint with the Office of Bar Counsel that Hayden committed acts of misconduct that raise “substantial question[s] as to [his] honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in other respects.”

Much of that complaint focuses on Hayden’s public statements regarding the years-old sexual assault allegations against Arroyo. Arroyo vehemently denied those allegations and was never charged with a crime. Arroyo, in his complaint, said that Hayden, through statements about the allegations, made “extrajudicial statements designed to impugn” Arroyo’s integrity and guarantee Hayden’s election success.

Lawyers in Massachusetts found to have violated ethics rules are subject to discipline by the Board of Bar Overseers. Punishments range from a private letter of admonition to disbarment, or banishment from the profession. The state’s Office of Bar Counsel investigates and evaluates complaints of unethical conduct against attorneys and brings charges before the board. First Assistant Bar Counsel Dorothy Anderson declined to comment.

The Massachusetts Ethics Commission, meanwhile, administers and enforces provisions of the state conflict of interest and financial disclosure laws. Three people with knowledge of the ongoing probe of Hayden by the commission confirmed to the Globe this week the commission has been investigating Hayden for months regarding statements from his office during the 2022 race. It’s not unusual for state ethics investigations to last months or years.

A spokesman for the commission said confidentiality rules bar him from confirming or denying an investigation.

In August 2022, weeks before the primary election, the Globe reported Arroyo was the subject of two investigations of possible sexual assault when he was a teenager, one in 2005 and the other in 2007, according to records. In response, Arroyo cited a Boston police detective’s finding in court documents relating to the 2005 case that “there was no crime committed” and the allegations were “unfounded.”

During the waning days of the campaign, the woman at the center of the 2007 case came forward publicly and said Arroyo did not assault her. The woman in the 2005 case said she stands by the allegations.

Among the statements Arroyo cites in his complaint is a 2022 press release in which the Suffolk district attorney’s office stated it reviewed an unredacted file regarding some of the allegations against Arroyo.

“Nothing in the file suggests or indicates that the allegations were unfounded,” read the statement by Hayden’s office. “Also, nothing in the file questions the validity of the victim’s statements. The campaign to sabotage this victim’s credibility is shameful.”

In his complaint to the Office of Bar Counsel, Arroyo asserted, “This is direct political rhetoric from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office — not the Kevin Hayden campaign — attacking Hayden’s political opponent for electoral advantage.”

Arroyo added, “Prosecutors cannot publicly discuss the details of investigations where that public discussion is itself the result of a criminal leak.”

In a filing to the Office of Bar Counsel made in January 2023 and obtained by the Globe, Kiley, Hayden’s lawyer, responded that the rules of professional conduct cited by Arroyo apply to Hayden’s conduct. He requested that Bar Counsel close the matter “because it is frivolous, falls outside of the jurisdiction of the board and involves allegations of misconduct that do not warrant further action.”

Hayden, a longtime lawyer working in private practice, was appointed by then-Governor Charlie Baker in January 2022 to serve the remainder of Rollins’s term after she left to become US attorney for Massachusetts.

The fallout from the DA’s race derailed the prospects of two rising stars in local progressive politics: Arroyo and Rollins.

Arroyo lost his bid for reelection to the City Council last year, failing to even making it through the preliminary vote — a once unthinkable result for the two-term incumbent and scion of a Boston political dynasty.

Additionally, two federal government watchdog investigations found that Rollins improperly tried to influence the primary election for Suffolk district attorney in Arroyo’s favor. The findings from the ethics probes prompted Rollins to resign last year as US attorney for Massachusetts.

Despite his victory, Hayden, a Roslindale resident who is seen as a centrist Democrat, was also battered by controversy during that campaign. He faced questions, criticism, and calls for an outside probe for his office’s handling of a case that centered on a traffic spat between a motorist and MBTA police officer.

Arroyo highlighted that case in his complaint, saying Hayden tried to deflect criticism when, in an unusual move, he publicly announced a grand jury investigation into the matter.

“Hayden used his office for political gain and then violated the grand jury’s secrecy to publicize it,” wrote Arroyo.

Arroyo is facing his own investigation by the Board of Bar Overseers into allegations that he omitted past brushes with the law from his 2014 board application to become an attorney in Massachusetts. When Arroyo applied for his law license in 2014, he did not disclose that as a teenager he was twice investigated — but never charged — for possible sexual assault. Arroyo told the Globe that he had “never sexually assaulted anyone” and said repeatedly he was never “made aware of either of these allegations.”

Hayden’s attorney, Kiley, homed in on those denials in his response to Arroyo’s complaint, stating, “The truth is that Attorney Arroyo . . . denied ever knowing of investigations about those victims. That denial was political fair game.”

Campaign records show that Hayden owed Kiley’s firm more than $21,000 at the end of last year. Additionally, Hayden, who loaned his campaign $50,000 of his own money last month, previously paid Kiley’s firm $5,000 in September. Hayden is up for reelection in 2026.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.