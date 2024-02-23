Taunton man sentenced to 8 to 12 years in state prison on child rape charges

A Taunton man was sentenced to eight to 12 years in state prison for repeatedly enticing and raping a 14-year-old boy who is also his godson, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said Friday.

James Robichau, 34, was also sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court to charges of raping a child, enticing a child, and intimidating a witness, Quinn’s office said in a statement. Robichau was also sentenced to five years of probation following his time served, the statement said.

Robichau, who was close friends with the boy’s father, pulled down the boy’s pants and performed a sex act on him while he was sleeping over at Robichau’s house, according to the statement.

Soon after, the boy, his father, and his future female guardian moved into Robichau’s home because of housing troubles, Quinn’s office said. While living together, Robichau sent the boy numerous text messages to “meet him in various rooms so he could perform oral sex on him again.”

In 2021, the boy’s female guardian found the sexually explicit texts Robichau sent to the boy between December of 2020 and May of 2021, the statement said. Robichau then texted the boy’s father and “begged” him to not contact the police.

“The defendant took advantage of his relationship with, and access to, the victim to sexually molest him,” Quinn said. “I commend the victim for coming forward, which is the only way the defendant could be held accountable for this despicable abuse.”

