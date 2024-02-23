Senate leader visits Ukraine, puts pressure on House to pass aid package

Schumer said he was in Ukraine “to talk directly to Speaker Johnson,” as the aid bill passed by the Senate has stalled in the House and Ukrainian forces run dangerously low on ammunition and weaponry.

“The weight of history is on his shoulders,” Schumer told reporters in Lviv on Friday after he and four other Democratic senators met Zelensky and other officials. “If he turns his back on history, he will regret it in future years.”

Standing on Ukrainian soil in a surprise visit with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer challenged House Speaker Mike Johnson to take up a $95 billion national security package that includes aid for the country as it battles Russia’s invasion.

“Speaker Johnson, history is looking down upon you, looking over your shoulder,” Schumer said. “Rise to the occasion.”

The Senate passage of the aid package, with $60 billion for Ukraine, came last week after the collapse of a broader framework that would have combined the aid with changes to American border policies. The Senate quickly moved ahead with just the foreign aid portion, passing it on a 70-29 vote, with 22 Republicans in support.

But the path ahead in the House is far from certain. Johnson, a Republican of Louisiana, has not yet put forward a plan for passing it in the House.

GOP opponents of aiding Ukraine are a vocal faction in the House, where Republicans have narrow control and former president Donald Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, holds more sway. Trump has opposed the aid package and urged Republicans to vote against it.

Some House Republicans have threatened to try to remove Johnson from his job if he puts the aid package up for a vote. He has said he “won’t be rushed” into a decision.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Haley touts record as governor before S.C. primary

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Nikki Haley kicked off a rally by touting more than a dozen accomplishments from her tenure as governor. She touched on the hard times she led the state through, from hurricanes to floods to the racist massacre at the historically Black Mother Emanuel AME Church.

“We rallied, we hunkered down, and we got to work,” she said Thursday, reflecting on her economic strategy as governor, after an opening speaker introduced her as “South Carolina’s favorite daughter.”

Yet the Republican presidential candidate’s long record in the state where she rose to prominence has mostly met a collective shrug ahead of Saturday’s primary as she squares off against Donald Trump, who has drawn widespread support. Now, Haley is hurtling toward something she has never experienced in the Palmetto State: defeat.

“They know her there better than anywhere else, and she can’t get out of the 30s,” said Terry Sullivan, a longtime Republican strategist who worked for one of Haley’s rivals in the 2010 gubernatorial race, referring to her percentage of support in recent polls. “It’s as good as it’s going to get for her. It’s not like they don’t know you well enough. It’s pretty devastating if she loses.”

Haley, who served as Trump’s UN ambassador, built her political career in South Carolina, defying the odds to win both her 2004 race for the state House and the 2010 gubernatorial election. (Those victories came after Haley defeated her primary opponents in runoffs.) In the lead-up to her White House bid, she proudly boasted that she had “never lost.” But polls show her well behind Trump, whom many in the party see as the presumptive nominee.

WASHINGTON POST

Trump vows to protect ‘cross of Christ’

NASHVILLE — Former president Donald Trump promised to use a second term in the White House to defend Christian values and even suggested he’d shield the faith’s central iconography, warning a convention of religious broadcasters on Thursday night that the left wants “to tear down crosses.”

“Remember, every communist regime throughout history has tried to stamp out the churches, just like every fascist regime has tried to co-opt them and control them,” Trump told hundreds of cheering attendees at the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention in Nashville. “And, in America, the radical left is trying to do both.”

“They want to tear down crosses where they can, and cover them up with social justice flags,” Trump added. “But no one will be touching the cross of Christ under the Trump administration, I swear to you.”

Trump’s comments reflect his embrace of Christian nationalism, a belief that is powerful among conservative evangelicals who say the founders of the United States intended the country to be a Christian nation. Some adherents believe the US Constitution was inspired by God and that the federal government should declare the United States a Christian nation, advocate Christian values, or stop enforcing the separation of church and state.

Trump brought the crowd to its feet repeatedly and frequently championed his record on abortion, including appointing three conservative Supreme Court justices who helped overturn the Roe v. Wade decision. But he notably didn’t mention the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that has prompted providers there to pause in vitro fertilization after justices ruled that frozen embryos could be considered children under state law.

President Biden‘s reelection campaign released a blank statement on the matter late Thursday, ironically calling attention to Trump’s lack of reaction on the “Alabama IVF ruling he is responsible for.”

On Friday, Trump said that he would “strongly support the availability of IVF” and called on lawmakers in Alabama to preserve access to the treatment.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wis. panel recommends charges against Trump fund-raiser

MADISON, Wis. — A bipartisan ethics panel in Wisconsin has recommended felony charges against one of Donald Trump’s fund-raising arms in relation to an alleged scheme that it says was meant to circumvent campaign finance laws to take out a powerful GOP lawmaker who has turned against Trump.

The prosecution referrals became public Friday and add to the legal troubles of the former president, who is already facing 91 charges in four cases in other jurisdictions.

The Wisconsin Ethics Commission this week found probable cause that Trump’s Save America committee and several state and local Republican officials committed felonies and recommended several district attorneys investigate and prosecute them, according to records released Friday.

The commission’s investigation centers on the 2022 primary race between Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, one of the most powerful Republicans in Wisconsin, and Adam Steen, a political newcomer who embraced Trump.

WASHINGTON POST

New Trump super PAC emerges with plans for election ads

A new super political action committee supporting former president Donald Trump — and backed by a member of his private club, Mar-a-Lago — has emerged with plans to air ads during the presidential general election.

The group, Right for America, is being supported by Ike Perlmutter, the billionaire former CEO of Marvel Entertainment, and will be led by a Trump ally, Sergio Gor, according to two people briefed on the matter.

Wealthy donors often want some level of control over how their money is spent since the Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United v. FEC paved the way for super PACs in 2010. But the existence of the pro-Trump group has already created friction within Trump’s broader orbit. The main super PAC supporting him, Make America Great Again Inc., has been aggressive for months, including attacking Trump’s rival, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, last year.

NEW YORK TIMES