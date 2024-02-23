My mother-in-law’s clivia and its descendants

I say “began” — but clearly they’d begun a long time before that; what she gave him was a division from a big plant she’d had for ages. Both she and my father loved plants and both knew what they were doing, in a lovely casual way. At summertime family get-togethers they would tour each other’s gardens, admiring peonies or lilies and bee balm or my father’s tomatoes, which he always planted in the flowerbeds because he said the tomatoes turned out sweeter that way. My mother-in-law’s clivia bloomed for her every year, and the plant she gave my father bloomed also, and multiplied, turning into two plants and then three.

After my father died, my mother took care of the houseplants dutifully, abstractedly: she watered them when she remembered, and maybe dosed them with a little Miracle-Gro from time to time. Some of this was grief, and some was that she just didn’t care that much about plants — about growing them, anyway; she was a city girl, she always said of herself, and she liked her flowers in vases. Over the next decade most of the houseplants withered or rotted or were given away. But the clivias soldiered on, putting out new tough strappy dark green leaves with a kind of quiet self-reliance.

Then my mother got sick, suddenly and catastrophically. The illness left her partially paralyzed and she went from months of hospital and rehab into assisted living. We brought over chaotic little carloads of essentials — favorite books and pictures, clothes, a few cherished pieces of furniture. The clivias were left behind and forgotten; they responded to this heightened level of neglect by blooming for the first time in years — unwitnessed, but when I stopped by at one point to pick up some stuff for her, I noticed that the floor around them was strewn with dried-up orange petals.

My mother was not getting better. The condominium she’d moved to several years before, a narrow three-story townhouse that now seemed to be made up entirely of stairs, had to be sold. Heartbreaking: She’d been happy there. In the hurried midst of dispersing her possessions — clothing donation, antiques guy, junk guy — I asked a gardening friend if he’d like the three clivias. He accepted, but said to me, a week or two later, “Actually, sixteen.”

“What?”

“When I started to repot them I found that there were sixteen plants in those three pots.”

He would keep one and, as a well-connected gardener, could find good homes for all the others. Unless I’d like one for myself? No thanks, I said. I had never had much luck with houseplants, and also these plants, at this point, seemed haunted by too much sadness.

My friend had the wisdom to ask again before all the extra clivias were gone, and by then I was able to say honestly that I’d love to have one.

That was almost 20 years ago. Since then I’ve learned a little more about caring for clivias (let them dry out and then, when you water, really soak them; put them outside in summer shade, to avoid sunburning the leaves; leave them out until October and then put them in the basement for several months; bring them up to indirect light and start watering again in late January). This is supposed to make them bloom, though mine never has. It’s healthy, though, and has multiplied. I have come to love the plants’ imperturbable toughness and greenness.

Far from making me sad these days, my clivias connect me back to my parents and my mother-in-law in a way that feels welcome and moving. Through upheavals and changes and losses — the way we live now, its pace and its preoccupations, are so different from the world my parents knew — the clivias are quietly still themselves. The tangible continuity of this original plant and its descendants! Recently I passed one along to my younger son and his partner. But I still have two, on the windowsill here in the room where I write.

Wait a minute — make that three.

Joan Wickersham is the author of “The Suicide Index” and “The News from Spain.” Her column appears regularly in the Globe.