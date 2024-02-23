Israeli and Palestinian leaders should negotiate a cease-fire

Israel launched the war against Hamas after the traumatizing and brutal Oct. 7 terror attack, in which Hamas militants breached the Gaza border, killed around 1,200 people in Israel, and kidnapped approximately 240. This editorial board has supported Israel’s right to defend itself and eliminate a future threat from Hamas, as long as Israel acts within the bounds of international law and avoids unnecessary civilian deaths.

Israelis need a negotiated cease-fire. Every day the approximately 100 hostages thought to still be alive are held in Gaza is another day they are languishing potentially ill, malnourished , sexually abused , or killed . Palestinians need a negotiated cease-fire. Every day the Israel Defense Forces continues its military campaign in Gaza is another day in which civilians are killed , buildings are bulldozed , and vital supplies like food and medicine remain scarce.

But since the war began, more than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, including civilians and combatants, and the Gaza Strip has been devastated. Palestinians are starving and hospitals are collapsing. More than 230 Israeli soldiers have been killed in urban combat. It is impossible to know in the fog of war to what extent Israel has succeeded in eradicating Hamas’s military capabilities, and the need to eliminate that threat is a factor the Israeli government should take into account in deciding when enough is enough. But at some point, the two sides have to agree on how and when to stop the bloodshed.

A unilateral cease-fire by Israel, as some have called for, would do nothing to help the Israeli hostages and would only incentivize Hamas to rebuild and return to violence. A negotiated cease-fire is the only solution.

The problem is the two parties who must agree to a cease-fire are those with the least incentive to do so. Hamas is committed to Israel’s destruction and has maintained support among the Palestinian people by promoting an agenda of armed resistance. It has shown blatant disregard for Palestinian civilian life by hiding and placing weapons in schools and under hospitals. As long as its leaders can hide underground with storehouses of supplies and weapons, they are more interested in firing rockets and preserving power than saving Palestinian lives.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also fighting for his own political survival, becoming increasingly unpopular in Israel. Pausing the war for a hostage deal could lead to the collapse of his fragile governing coalition and force him to call elections. Netanyahu has spent his career fighting efforts to establish a Palestinian state alongside Israel and is unwilling to take any steps that might eventually lead in that direction. This board previously called on him to resign.

The Israeli and Palestinian people deserve better. President Biden and other Western leaders should use their leverage with Netanyahu to help broker a deal, while the Arab governments, like Qatar, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, should use their leverage to gain concessions from Hamas. Negotiating a humanitarian pause, in which hostages are released and aid flows into the strip, will provide breathing room to discuss the terms of a longer and perhaps permanent cease-fire.

While the two sides appear far apart, there are principles that led to the prior hostage release deal and cease-fire in November that would likely to be part of any future deal. Both sides appear interested in exchanging Israeli hostages for a larger number of Palestinian prisoners, although the sticking points are likely to be how many prisoners and who, and whether Palestinians convicted of violence would be released. That would likely occur amid a pause in fighting, the length of which would have to be negotiated.

Hamas is demanding an end to the war, or at least negotiations toward a long-term truce, while Netanyahu will not agree to end the war until Hamas is destroyed. The sides would have to agree on whether IDF troops would remain in Gaza during a pause or be required to pull out. The future of Hamas leaders is an open question. There has been talk that Israel would seek to exile Hamas leadership, but Hamas appears unlikely to accept that.

None of these issues will be easy to resolve, but both parties need to negotiate reasonably. Both sides have too much to lose from irresponsible political posturing.

While Israel may eventually win the military conflict, it will be in a more dangerous position if the cost of victory is a deepening of its isolation in both the Arab and Western worlds, in particular if Israel loses support from its strongest ally, the United States. Although President Biden has been a staunch ally of Israel, the administration’s patience with Israeli military tactics appears to be waning, with the US investigating how Israel uses American weapons. Many members of the Democratic Party are becoming sharper critics of Israel. After South Africa brought a case to the International Court of Justice charging Israel with genocide, which Israel strongly denies, the International Court of Justice required Israel to ensure its military and leaders are not committing or inciting genocide and report back, effectively putting Israel on notice that the world is scrutinizing its actions.

There is growing talk about some of Israel’s Western allies, including the United Kingdom and even the United States, symbolically recognizing a Palestinian state, despite very real fears in Israel that this would be seen as rewarding the terrorism of Oct. 7. Israel’s isolation was on display this week at the United Nations, where only the United States sided with Israel on a Security Council vote that called for an immediate cease-fire without mentioning the hostages.

On the Palestinian side, discussions about how to rebuild Gaza, who will lead the Palestinians, and what their political future will look like would become the focus once active combat has ceased. In the short-term, a break in fighting will allow much-needed aid to enter the territory and provide time to safely bury the dead and treat the wounded. Looking ahead, a temporary negotiated cease-fire would ideally involve discussions about what the end of the war will look like, who will be involved in rebuilding the territory and paying for it, and how Palestinians can move toward self-determination without compromising Israeli security. The Palestinian Authority, Arab states, and the international community will need to be facilitators of that process, which cannot include Hamas.

Ultimately, both Israeli and Palestinian leaders need to be convinced that it is in the self-interest of their people to negotiate a cease-fire and eventually an end to the conflict. Neither side has any reason to trust the good faith of the other, but as the axiom goes, you don’t negotiate peace with your friends, but with your enemies.

