Protest outside Healey’s home shows need for governor’s residence

In her column “Don’t normalize these fascists” (Metro, Feb. 18), Yvonne Abraham writes about a group of neo-Nazi demonstrators who showed up this month outside Governor Maura Healey’s home, their second appearance since October. Once again a neighborhood had to tolerate the antics of protesters simply because our governor lives nearby. It is well past time for our state to build a proper governor’s residence, one that is secure and separate from residential areas. It should be in Boston with guest space to accommodate a visiting head of state or other dignitary. And it should be gated, with a building for the State Police security detail.

As we found out when someone entered Charlie Baker’s home four years ago, you cannot sufficiently guard a governor’s home with officers sitting in cars. Are we really going to wait for something to happen to a governor, their family, or one of their neighbors before we wake up and do the right thing? Build a governor’s residence and do it right.