They still like Nikki Haley in South Carolina. Just not as much as Donald Trump.

But most of all, they say they love Haley, the Republican presidential candidate, because she was there for them when it counted most. “We had a terrible fire [in 2013] on Front Street and lost about seven buildings, and Nikki Haley was here the next day,” said Rhonda Sawyer, 59, who’s lived in Georgetown her whole life. “We will always remember that. … She’s hands on.”

Georgetown has plenty of reasons to love Nikki Haley. Residents say they love her because while she was governor, the state’s unemployment rate dropped by more than 6 percentage points, and Georgetown’s dropped even more. They note that she brought industry back, including to Georgetown County, where two new manufacturing operations, Davis Aircraft Products and SafeRack, which makes transportation safety products, created hundreds of new jobs.

Advertisement

Republican presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley spoke with supporters at a campaign stop in Georgetown, S.C., on Feb. 22. JULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images

From the tragic shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church to the killing of Walter Scott by a local police officer, both in 2015, Haley guided the state through some difficult days, finishing two consecutive terms as governor with a high approval rating. She went on to garner more admiration as Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, becoming the most popular member of Trump’s foreign policy team.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

So it was no stretch for Scarlett Wilson, a local prosecutor, to introduce Haley as “South Carolina’s favorite daughter” to a crowd of supporters outside the George Hotel here on Thursday. And yet that favorite daughter is still trailing Trump by about 30 points ahead of the state’s Feb. 24 Republican primary.

It’s one thing for Haley to falter in the national race against a former president. It’s another for her to be 31 percentage points behind in her home state. And it’s even more confounding for her to struggle so badly in her home state where she is remembered fondly by many. This makes Haley’s homecoming an especially stinging reminder of her inability to break through to the majority of the Republican base.

Advertisement

It’s an irony that’s baffling to her hometown supporters, who see only strength in her approach to the race. To them, backing Haley is all about common sense: She’s young and electable, she’s conservative, pragmatic, and more of a consensus builder than Trump — without his perpetual chaos.

Allison Snyder, 62, moved to South Carolina four years ago and is a campaign volunteer. “Her time has come,” Allison said of Haley, mentioning Haley’s relative youth and her misgivings about other candidates. Allison also appreciates Haley’s record of working across the aisle and her foreign policy acumen. “I really am praying for a groundswell.” Bob, a local doctor who declined to give his last name, said that Haley “seems to take a common-sense approach that’s a little more bipartisan.”

On paper, they’re right — Haley is the common-sense candidate for Republicans. On age, nearly 60 percent of Americans think both President Biden and Trump are too old to serve in office. On policies, Haley’s more of a traditional conservative than Trump but has garnered broader support from independent voters. In poll after poll, she beats Biden well outside the margin of error.

At a recent event in Myrtle Beach, Haley told the crowd that the only way to restore normalcy in America is “if we win a general election. The problem is Donald Trump can’t win a general election, look at any of the polls.” To great applause, she touted the latest Marquette poll that has her beating Biden by 16 points. Among likely voters, Trump beats Biden by four points, well within the margin of error. Haley said her own margins will translate into the kind of decisive down-ballot majorities, including in congressional races, that have eluded the party since Trump’s ascent.

Advertisement

How can such a viable candidate be written off so quickly? Some voters chalk it up to biased media coverage. Retired Coast Guard officer and author Patrick Montgomery, 52, said that “the national media has put forward the narrative that Donald Trump’s going to be the nominee no matter what.” Other supporters believe that Haley’s promising candidacy is being dwarfed by petty partisan squabbles. Retiree Bill Murray, 68, said that everybody has had to “pick a side. … Everything is Hatfields versus McCoys.” Others shrug. “That’s a mystery,” Sawyer told me.

In this Republican primary, Haley isn’t fighting a battle that can be won with only common-sense appeal. For Republicans, this election is boiling down to an emotional battle to save the soul of the country from Biden.

Outside a Haley campaign event in Myrtle Beach, members of Bikers for Trump held Trump signs, receiving enthusiastic honking from passing motorists. Retiree Mike Donnelly, 64, described Haley as a RINO, or Republican in Name Only, but when pushed for specific examples, he conceded that she was “supposedly a very good governor,” saying he moved to the state after her tenure. Chris Krumenacker, 64, also moved to South Carolina for the lower cost of living, also after Haley was no longer governor. Without Trump in office, he believes “it would be the end of our country as we know it.”

Advertisement

Donnelly and Krumenacker prefer Trump for his first-term record. “We weren’t at war … gas was low, everything was good,” Donnelly said. I pointed to Haley’s better general election odds. What if she were the nominee? “I’m fine with that. As long as it’s not Biden,” Krumenacker said.

The real reason Haley’s appeal isn’t spreading has very little to do with her own record or electability. If it did, she might be walloping Trump in South Carolina. But Trump voters have already chosen their fighter and aren’t interested in reconsidering.

Carine Hajjar is a Globe Opinion writer. She can be reached at carine.hajjar@globe.com.