Wild horses dragged me away

Six years ago, during a photography workshop in the west desert of Utah, I saw wild horses for the first time, a herd of 100 galloping en masse against a sky full of gathering storm clouds cast in sherbet-colored light. Awed by their freedom and power, my hands shaking with excitement, I lifted my camera and captured the moment. I’ve been hooked on photographing wild horses ever since.

A piebald wild stallion in the blue light of dawn in the McCullough Peaks Herd Management Area near Cody, Wyo., in September 2021. A wild horse like this will travel up to 20 miles a day to forage and to find water.

Two women walk into the woods. It sounds like the premise of a thriller. But in January, when a stranger offered to show me the secret hideout of some local wild horses, I didn’t think jump scare , I jumped at the chance. Rachel knew where the horses were, and that was enough for me.

A sunrise sprint to a watering hole kicks up dust and shrouds the horses in a soft veil of filtered light. Onaqui Mountains Herd Management Area, Rush Valley, Utah, 2021. Gretchen Clark

A lifelong night owl, I’ll rise at 4:30 in the morning to see wild horses. I’ll white-knuckle small plane rides. And I’ll override my introverted personality to meet up with persons unknown, like Rachel.

Cameras slung over our shoulders, Rachel and I walked into the woods. A few steps in, she eschewed the groomed path for an unmarked shortcut.

As we plunged into the forest, I thought about my lifelong instinct to follow the road well traveled. Skiing in my 20s, I never strayed from the groomed trail. Working, parenting two children, or sustaining my 28-year marriage, I’ve been content to stay on the smooth, often predictable straightaway.

Splash of the titans. A water fight like this, a typical display of dominance between two stallions, is always thrilling to witness. Reared up, these heavyweights tower at over 9 feet tall. Salt River, Ariz., October 2023. Gretchen Clark

Then I encountered the wild horses. Over and over, they’ve lured me away from my comfort zone. Across the American West, I’ve visited small towns I didn’t know existed. I’ve encountered beauty I didn’t know existed: spectacular cloud formations in the skies over New Mexico; the pastel striation of the badlands of Wyoming; the lush green of a ponderosa pine forest in Arizona. I’ve learned to appreciate other wildlife along the way: elk, bison, deer, bear, snakes, otters, and so many birds.

Before the wild horses, I liked my life just fine. But finding them has shaken off a staleness that can accumulate with routine.

One early spring day, I came upon this herd wading in the river bathed in golden-hour light. Salt River, Ariz., March 2020. Gretchen Clark

I’d been in those woods before, but Rachel and I walked far beyond where I’d ventured on my own. Out alone, there was always a point where my confidence began to waver. Soon after that feeling of doubt crept in, I’d turn around and make my way back to the familiar. We logged thousands of steps before spotting a couple of horses in the distance. Because they’re herd animals, two almost always portend more, so we started following the two stallions deeper into the forest.

Three stallions frolic on a summer afternoon in the west desert of Utah in the Onaqui Mountains Herd Management Area. Rush Valley, Utah, June 2023. Gretchen Clark

The pair delivered us to a grove of velvet mesquite trees where approximately 70 horses were taking a siesta. Some were stretched out on the soft earth. Others rested standing up in the dappled light.

It looked like an open-air kindergarten at nap time. Although these horses weighed between 700 and 1,000 pounds each, asleep they exuded the same angelic peacefulness my girls did when they were little.

A wild stallion known as Running Bear. No one could tell me how he came by that dark scar that runs the length of his face, but there's a story there, and there’s no question it telegraphs his toughness. McCullough Peaks Herd Management Area near Cody, Wyo., September 2021. Gretchen Clark

Soon enough, they started to stir — and a wild rumpus was underway. There was whinnying, snorting, and burr-tangled-mane tossing. Hooves stomped. Dust flew. Chases ensued. Between these bursts of spirited play, we observed quiet moments of tender affection. Stallions snuggled mares. Foals nuzzled their mamas – or dams, in horse parlance. And bonded pairs groomed each other.

A tender moment between two bonded wild horses. Such sweet displays of love abound between wild horses, who use grooming, touch, and closeness to convey affection. Rush Valley, Utah, June 2021. Gretchen Clark

Horses, like humans, choose their friends. Once connected, they remain steadfast companions for life.

A few days after our outing, Rachel shared a photo of the Technicolor sunset that had punctuated our wild horse meetup. To my delight, her message mentioned planning our next adventure.

We’d walked into the woods that day as strangers and left them as friends.

Gretchen Clark grew up in Northern California and teaches creative nonfiction at writers.com. When she’s not working, she’s photographing wild horses and burros across the American West.