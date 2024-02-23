The 106-pound class of 2022 continues to make waves at boys’ All-States tournament

Ahead of his state championship run, Baum reminded himself of the success of the rest of the class and thought, “dang, I haven’t won anything yet.”

There are now 10 wrestlers from the 106-pound weight class of the 2022 All-State tournament who are state champions.

SALEM — Milford 144-pounder Aidan Baum and Haverhill’s 120-pound Cale Wood Jr. became the newest members of a not-so-exclusive list when they won Division 2 state championships last Saturday.

“It felt nice to finally say [I won],” said Baum. “Going in, I felt like I had to win. I felt like I had something to lose this time because it would be my third time losing.”

Advertisement

It was a loaded group conquered by West Springfield’s Musa Tamaradze, who went prep afterward with Northfield Mt. Hermon. Shawsheen sophomore (then Billerica eighth-grader) James Tildsley finished runner-up through New Englands that year, adding a state championship at 132 last year and 144 this year.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Tildsley (1) and Baum (2) are the top two seeds in their weight class as they look to make it four All-State champions from that 2022 weight class (after Tamaradze, Andover’s Yandel Morales, and Shawsheen’s Bray Carbone).

“I feel like I’m not picked to win, but people have been telling me I can win it. But he can win it too,” Baum said. “It’s not set. I can go out there guns blazing, but so can he. He wrestles the same way, I have to be ready for it.”

Morales, who came in third that year, is another two-time state champ (106 and 126). Fourth place was Anthony Touchette (Holliston) and fifth was Carbone. Wood, Baum, and Brent von Magnus (Bridgewater-Raynham) make up the sixth, seventh, and eighth seeds, respectively.

Athol’s Abduli Gilmore and Whitman-Hanson’s Charlie Lussier, who did not place in that group, were state champions last year.

Advertisement

“It prepared me a lot,” said von Magnus of his weight class from two years ago. “Placing sixth in state and eighth in All-States made me feel like I need to work harder. I need to put more time into the passion I love.”

Von Magnus has fought through tough weight classes at All-States the past two years. Now a repeat state champ, he is the No. 2 seed at 132 pounds as he awaits his semifinal.

“It feels amazing that I didn’t upset anybody who came here to support me,” said the junior. “I’m really achieving what people are expecting me to.”

All-State boys’ tournament after Day 1

Leaders: Haverhill and Tewksbury (60 points).

Contenders: Shawsheen (58.5), St. John’s Prep (55)

Rundown: After earning their first state title in any sport since the 1990s, the Hillies are tied for the All-State lead after one day with Tewksbury, and top all teams with six wrestlers still going (three in winners’ brackets).

Senior Brent Nicolosi, at 165 pounds, earned his 200th career victory as he clinched his semifinals berth. Juniors Mikey Morris (113) and Cale Wood Jr. (120 pounds) are still chasing championships, though neither is the top seed.

Tewksbury has four wrestlers remaining, two contending for titles. Nick Desisto is the top seed at 113 pounds, and Manny Mengata (215) pinned Division 1 state champion Elijah Prophete (Taunton) with 2 seconds left in the second period.

For Shawsheen to be so close to the lead with the second-most wrestlers left (five) is remarkable, given that defending All-State champ Bray Carbone is injured. As the only team with two top-seeded grapplers, the Rams have a legitimate chance to win it.

Advertisement

Brothers Sid (138) and James Tildsley (144) are favorites to win their weight classes, and Caleb Caceres (132) has also reached the semis.

The Prep and Methuen are the other two teams with three wrestlers still in winners’ brackets.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.