Major showdown looms in 107-pound division of girls’ wrestling All-States

In the Division 2 South sectional at 106 pounds, she defeated Oliver Ames’ Shannon Tran, lost to Hingham’s Mia Dineen, and beat Hailey Lewis of Silver Lake for three of her five matches.

For Bridgewater-Raynham’s Livi Polansky, she has been wrestling girls for two weeks.

SALEM — For the first time, most wrestlers at the girls’ All-State tournament wrestled at girls’ states the week before.

Though her third-place finish automatically qualified her for girls’ All-States regardless of girls’ states, she wrestled the girls’ bracket last week anyway, winning a title at 107 pounds.

“I wanted to do it because it’s the first that’s ever happened,” said the freshman. “It’s something historical.”

Advertisement

Dineen went on to take second place in the section, but opted for the open bracket last Saturday. She did not place, but she learned from her three matchups.

“I knew no matter what I was going to be at girls’ All-States,” said the junior. “So I thought why not get extra practice wrestling the boys and trying new things on the boys without risk. I knew if I could try stuff there, I could pull it off here.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Though Polansky still had to wrestle for her state title, it brought her comfort that she already qualified for All-States either way. For Dineen, it felt strange to see the girls wrestle and not be participating, but she appreciated the chance to wrestle boys and girls leading into All-States.

“I think it’s all about learning from the losses,” Dineen said. “Making a mental note of what not to do, things I did that cost me, knowing how to avoid that and prepare myself for my upcoming match.”

When the two faced each other at sectionals, Polansky recorded two takedowns and Dineen responded with a reversal each time. The Hingham grappler took it with a second-period pin.

Advertisement

If the two meet at All-States, it would be in the 107-pound final Saturday.

“She’s an amazing wrestler,” Polansky said of Dineen. “I have run into some areas where I made mistakes and she can catch me there. She’s really smart the way she wrestles.”

All-State girls’ tournament after Day 1

Leader: Lawrence (23 points).

Contenders: Putnam (22), Lowell (20).

In the hunt: Quincy Upper (18), Sharon (18).

Rundown: Lowell may be in third place, but with a tournament-high five wrestlers still competing, the Red Raiders are in great position to follow up their state title with an All-State championship.

Amada Moundele (165 pounds) and Amelyiah Martinez (235) are favorites to win titles, and the team has Saphira Sao (114), Rattai Ouen (132), and Gigi Zayas (185) in consolation brackets.

Lawrence is tied with six other teams for most wrestlers still in winners’ brackets with two.

Daniela Garcia (126) reached the semifinals along with Hillary MacDonald(185), who came back from allowing a takedown nine seconds in to pin in her quarterfinal.

The 114-pound weight class is also an intriguing one to watch. The four semifinalists put in strong performances in their quarterfinals.

Andover’s Maddy Li, who won the Phillips Academy tournament, will face Duxbury’s Noah Edwards, who finished runner-up last year. Top-seeded Brooke Weafer from Bristol-Plymouth will face last year’s top seed at 106, Kennedie Davis of Bridgewater-Raynham.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.