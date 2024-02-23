New Bruin Anthony Richard has NHL speed but hopes to show he has the rest of the game

Actually, he is very fast. Très vite , they would say back in his hometown of Trois Rivieres, Quebec.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Anthony Richard’s NHL shelf life, be it short or long, is unknown. He is 27 years old, long in the tooth in terms of a prospect, diminutive of stature, still big on dreams and fast afoot.

Nearly nine years after he was selected in the No. 100 spot (Nashville) in the 2015 draft, Richard’s overall tool kit has translated to only 22 NHL games, seven of those in what amounts to this ongoing bottom-six audition for the Bruins.

Advertisement

Ahead of Saturday’s game here against the Canucks, Richard’s total Boston experience reads: 7 games, 1 goal, 2 assists, in 73:49 of ice time. Now in his eighth pro season, he is hoping that this long-shot chance finally gets the clock ticking on a substantive NHL stay.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“For sure, it’s the most minutes I’ve been having so far in my career,” said Richard, who spent last season in the Canadiens organization, leading their AHL Laval club in scoring. “It’s nice that Monty trusts me so far to make plays and play with good players, so probably it’s the best chance I’ve had to play with a good team and good players. I’m fortunate to be here.”

Speed and skill are among the game’s most valuable commodities. Richard has both. His legs are his eye candy, and that speed and his sense for the game, particularly to identify scoring chances, have caught the coach’s eye.

Often, too often, speed turns out to be little more than an attention grabber. It’s one thing to burn up the ice, but it means little if the puck rolls off the speed demon’s stick, or if he’s zigging when he should be zagging.

Advertisement

Montgomery, whose promising college skills at Maine did not translate on the NHL stage, is well aware that there’s more to all this than foot speed. The shortest, fastest distance between two points sometimes leads to little more than a quick exit out of Dodge.

“People said Jerry Rice wasn’t very fast,” said Montgomery, summoning the name of the legendary 49ers receiver, “but man, he was fast. No one ever caught him from behind.”

Brett Hull, the Golden Brett who scorched NHL goaltenders for 741 goals, often heard similar criticism, noted Montgomery.

“He told me one time, ‘You know, people say I’m slow,’ ” said Montgomery, breaking into laughter, “ ‘but did you ever see me get caught on a breakaway?’ ”

The Bruins saw enough of Richard’s speed and overall work last season, when he rolled up 30 goals and 67 points in 60 games with Laval, to guarantee him $450,000 if he did nothing more this season than play for Providence. It was a flyer, but one with some belief behind it. It also was a 50 percent boost over the promise the Habs extended Richard.

Truth is, in a 32-team league, with upward of 700 players to be cultivated and kept game-ready, anyone with legit NHL skills should make it. For those with enough speed and skill, the defining factor often is whether they can fit all that into the game structure that NHL coaches demand and then execute when given the chance.

Advertisement

Montgomery talks incessantly about everyone adhering to “habits and details,” which is coachspeak for getting with and following the program. Even the game’s superstars played within the structure of their teams, albeit the structure that sometimes was designed around their talents. It is not a free-lance endeavor. Success is not a one-man shop.

For all his speed, Richard was all but standing still when he made his best play of the night in Calgary. Coyle had just jumped onto the ice when Richard, the puck on his stick low in the defensive slot, spotted him around the neutral zone. Richard sent a looping pass to the right sidewall that bounced off the glass and ricocheted to Coyle, leading to the breakaway that saw the big pivot finish with his second goal (No. 20) of the nigh

“I just got on the ice and kind of went back into the zone, saw he had full control, and I just tried to take off,” noted Coyle. “I don’t know him too well, but you can tell he is a smart player.

“I figured he’d put it somewhere, either off the boards or a high flip, so I just waited till I could see it or hear it. He just put it in a great spot. A heads-up play by him.”

Advertisement

“He made a good play — strong,” added Richard, noting a degree of luck on the play that the bounce came true off the glass. “He’s a horse, so cutting to the net was a good play by him.”

Richard began the night on a line with James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Geekie. Trent Frederic later moved into JVR’s spot, as Montgomery tossed all the ingredients into his line blender to kick-start a lethargic offense.

There is more to come for the tiny (5-10 is, shall we say, an exaggeration), speedy Richard. How much more is anyone’s guess.

“I think I was always an offensive guy back in juniors,” he said. “It took me a little while to understand how to play both ways.

“There are some guys that take it more seriously right from the start, but I always thought my offensive game would bring me to the NHL. And there’s not that many spots on the first two lines; you’ve got to be really good.”

What Richard knows now is that he has perhaps the best chance of his life to add shifts, make impressions, earn trust, stay employed. It’s about how fast and how far those feet can go.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.