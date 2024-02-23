Bill Belichick is pursuing TV opportunities, according to his son Steve Belichick

The younger Belichick spoke about why he accepted the position at Washington, his relationship with new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, and his experience working with recently retired Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater.

Steve, who left the Patriots staff as linebackers coach to become defensive coordinator at the University of Washington earlier this month, discussed his father’s future and other topics during an appearance on the “Green Light” podcast, which is hosted by former Patriots defensive end Chris Long.

It’s been a little more than a month since Bill Belichick and the Patriots parted ways, and the 71-year-old Belichick is now looking into opportunities other than being an NFL head coach, according to his son Steve Belichick.

Here are five takeaways from the conversation.

Bill Belichick is pursuing a television gig

Long asked Steve Belichick how his father was handling the breakup with the Patriots.

“I think he’s good, you know?” Belichick said. “You let the stuff roll off your back and move forward. He doesn’t dwell unless we lost the game and need to get on some guys, but eventually you’ve got to turn the page. Honestly I wasn’t too involved in any of that stuff. He did his thing, I do my thing, and that was kind of that.”

Belichick said his father is looking at getting a media job. He also threw in some sarcasm, joking that the elder Belichick might consider joining Long’s podcast.

“He’s definitely pursuing some other kind of stuff whether it’s TV or a regular on the Green Light or whatever,” Belichick said.

Belichick said he was pleased to see his father’s personality shine through during an appearance on “College Gameday” when Gillette Stadium hosted the Army-Navy game last fall.

Bill Belichick brought his own headgear to the set: He placed a 1962 Navy football helmet on his head when he picked the Midshipmen to win.

“In my head, I’m like, I hope he just goes out and is himself and shows his personality a little bit,” Steve Belichick said. “Which he doesn’t do most of the time, unless you’re in the building. Once you’re in the building, you see the things he likes to say. You kind of get a sense of his humor.”

Bill Belichick made an appearance on "College Gameday" when Gillette Stadium hosted the Army-Navy game. Katie McInerney/Boston Globe

Forging his own path

Belichick said he knew only two people at Washington when he decided to take the job: head coach Jedd Fisch, who served as Patriots quarterbacks coach in 2020, and Vinnie Sunseri, who was on the Patriots staff the past four seasons.

Belichick said his relationship with Fisch played a role in his decision to take the job.

“We kept in touch, he gave me the opportunity, and I just ran with it,” Belichick said.

Belichick, who spent 12 seasons on his father’s staff in New England, said he’s looking forward to forging his own path as a coach.

“ “Being the son, you’re always kind of in the shadow,” he said. “When he left Cleveland, I was, like, 8 and so ever since then, I’ve tried to not be him. I want to be Steve, I don’t want to be Bill.”

A close relationship with Mayo

Belichick and Mayo coached linebackers together for four seasons with the Patriots, but their relationship began years before when Mayo was a player.

“Me and Jerod go way back,” Belichick said. “When he was on [injured reserve] a couple years, he was interested in what I was doing as a [quality control coach].

“Then he took a couple years off and went to corporate. Then he came back in 2019. I was coaching safeties that year but the following year we started coaching linebackers together. We just had a really close relationship in New England.”

Slater’s impact

Slater, who is second on the Patriots’ all-time list for games played, announced his retirement last Tuesday.

Belichick praised Slater, who spent all 16 years of his NFL career with the Patriots, for his impact on the locker room.

“You can’t say enough good things about him,” said Belichick. “On the field, off the field, training, spending a ton of time in the building. Mentoring young players, bringing along older players who may be going through something.

“You know those sweatshirts that we all wore from the last game of the year? I’m not exactly sure where they came from, but they were in everybody’s locker and it was just, like, ‘Oh, here it is,’ and we all wanted to support Slate and everything he’s done.

“Honestly he left an impact on everybody in some way shape or form. I’ll always appreciate him and where he came from and where he got to.”

Matthew Slater saluted the crowd at Gillette Stadium following his final NFL game. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

How does Bill Belichick like to spend his free time?

Bill Belichick has more free time right now than he ever did when he was coaching the Patriots. Long asked the younger Belichick what his father likes to do.

“I would say his hobby would still be to critique football,” Belichick said. “He was excited when I came out here because he got to evaluate the scheme last year, evaluate the players last year, and I’m sure he’ll come out here to do some stuff. The guy just loves football, so there’s definitely that element.

“He does, obviously in Nantucket, swimming, paddleboarding, and biking, all that type of stuff on the island. He does that stuff. Maybe he’ll have a couple cocktails. I don’t know.”

NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who worked with Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf as a scout, anticipates some changes in the way the team approaches scouting and drafting with Wolf at the controls.

On a conference call Thursday, Jeremiah referenced Wolf’s time in Green Bay as an indicator of how things might be different.

“The Patriots were maybe one of the more niche drafting teams in the league, where they would catch you off-guard a little bit, because [they were] so obsessed with fit that they might take a guy two or three rounds before anybody else in the league would take them, and they don’t really care because they’re just winning trophies every year.

“They could be a little bit outside the lines, a little outside the norm with some of the stuff. I don’t think Eliot will do that.”

Jeremiah referenced the way Wolf’s father, Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf, shaped rosters with the Packers, and indicated that experience could figure heavily into how New England’s roster is constructed.

Advertisement

“I think you look at the Green Bay history and some of the track record there,” he said. “You look at offensive linemen that are versatile. You look at wide receivers who have kick-return backgrounds that are really, really good after the catch.

“Those are some of the traits that just jump out to me from the Packers and the way they’ve done things forever and how he would have been trained up just from his dad. I think those will be a couple of the changes.”

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com. Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.