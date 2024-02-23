EMass wrestling: Andover’s Maddy Li pulls off great escape to win title, make Stars of the Week

Angie Berry, Stoughton — Managing an escape with 41 seconds left and a takedown in overtime, the junior completed the comeback to win 3-1 via sudden victory over top-seeded Logan Murray from Woburn in the Division 2 girls’ state 120-pound finals.

Nick Desisto, Tewksbury — After allowing a nearfall at the end of the second period of his semifinal, the sophomore rebounded with five points in the third period to earn a 12-10 win over Carver’s Coleson Tully. The 113-pounder’s finals victory at Division 3 states was the 100th of his career and his second state title.

Noah Edwards, Duxbury — Despite allowing three takedowns in the Division 2 girls’ state final, the sophomore solved a 6-1 deficit by earning a second-period pin, taking the title at 114 pounds.

Cole Glynn, Central Catholic — The junior 106-pounder flipped his result from sectionals, earning a 1-0 victory over Greater Lowell’s Antoine Jackman in the Division 1 state finals. He is one of two in D1 (with Greater Lowell’s Gabe Stickney) to win states after falling short at sectionals.

Adrian Guzman, Ashland — Coming back after missing last year’s postseason due to injury, the 157-pound junior grasped his chance to win his first Division 3 state title. He pinned all four opponents, only allowing his finals opponent to escape the first period.

Nate Hsu, Norwood — The 165-pound senior bookended his finals match with takedowns. After he earned an early two points, Billerica’s Jizaiah Candelario made them back with a pair of escape points. Hsu broke that tie with 15 seconds left on the clock to win the Division 2 title.

Maddy Li, Andover — It took an escape to start the third period and a takedown with half a minute to go, but the senior emerged with a 5-4 decision over Barnstable’s Sophia Simonelli to earn the Division 1 girls’ state title in a tough 114-pound field.

Mason Pellegri, Milton — The first three-time state champion in school history, the senior has cemented himself as the one to beat at 215 pounds. Only once did he spend more than a minute on the mat winning his Division 2 title, and that was a first-period pin in the final.

Peter Rincan, Billerica — Becoming a state champion in Massachusetts this year after New Hampshire last year, the sophomore 120-pounder took the title and his 100th win at the same time. He still does not have any losses in New England.

Gabe Stickney, Greater Lowell — The senior dug deep for result-flipping third periods in his semifinal and final at D1 states. It took a takedown in the last second to win the semifinal over the top-seeded 150-pounder, and a 5-0 final frame in the title bout to break a tie, all while managing a bloody nose.

