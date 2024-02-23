Nike’s new MLB uniforms haven’t been a seamless fit with some players

“The numbers look like iron-ons,” said Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly. “A big-league uniform should be special. It was hard for me to get here and for other guys, too. I think there will be some changes. I hope so.”

Allegations of wardrobe malfunctions ranging from see-through pants, ill-fitting tops and bottoms, too-tiny letters and numbers, not enough alteration options with pants, a cheapened aesthetic, plus supply-chain shortages have left MLB and Nike playing sartorial defense while some players are searching for last year’s threads and a tailor.

The rollout of Major League Baseball’s new Nike uniforms this spring is starting to resemble a fashion crime wave.

Then there are the pants.

“The pants don’t fit the same way they used to,” said Kelly. “I’ve been using some old ones from last season; I don’t know what’s going to happen with these. We’ve heard some teams are using tailors.”

Despite players having four size options in the waist, thigh/bottom, and length, fellow reliever Josh Winckowski said they’re not enough.

“I think Nike/Fanatics is kind of limiting some of the options that you can do with the pants,” said Winckowski. “I think it’s a big issue; there are so many guys in the clubhouse with 36-size waists and you’re going to have long legs, short legs, stocky legs. That’s something that’s gotten overlooked just a little bit.

“It’s hard to tell a guy that’s played in the big leagues 10 years who wore a certain pant that that pant is not available any more.”

The origins of the hullabaloo date to late 2019, when Nike took over Majestic’s MLB contract.

Nike spent four-plus years designing, engineering, and testing jerseys, with Fanatics manufacturing the uniforms according to Nike specs from the Pennsylvania factory Majestic used.

The prototype was tested at last year’s All-Star Game in Seattle, with the league, Nike, and a few All-Stars lauding the lighter-weight, more breathable, and stretchier jerseys.

But almost as soon as players began wearing the new uniforms this spring, complaints began to mount, mainly about the look and feel of the jerseys.

The use of less-bulky lettering appears to be a function of the lighter shirt fabric (called Nike Vapor Premier) not being suitable for the old layered tackle twill used for numbers and letters.

And they’re smaller.

“There are some guys here I know, and even from 20 yards away, I can’t read their last name,” said Winckowski. “I think of fans in the stands not being able to easily recognize or find or pick out a player.”

The criticism increased after photo days, when flashes from cameras helped expose, uh, details previously kept under wraps. The reaction on social media channels was swift and predictable, with Hall of Famer and former underwear model Jim Palmer zinging, “See through MLB uniform pants. Jockey would have been so happy.”

Photos from last year’s spring training appear to support MLB’s claim that translucency was an issue then as well. MLB says Nike is using the same material with the same thickness for pants as last year.

Most recently, per The Athletic, some teams do not have enough of those pants on hand.

In Arizona earlier this week, Players Association executive director Tony Clark expressed disappointment.

“It’s been an ongoing conversation where each day has yielded something new that doesn’t seem to make as much sense as you would like,” said Clark.

Red Sox infielder Trevor Story said, “Nike will figure it out.”

In a statement to the Globe, Nike said, “We always put the athlete at the center of everything we do. We worked closely with MLB players, teams and the league to create the most advanced uniforms in the history of MLB which are lighter and more flexible.

“The quality and the performance of our product is of the utmost importance to us. We will continue to work with MLB, the players and our manufacturing partner to address player uniforms.”

An MLB spokesperson said, “Like every spring training, Fanatics team services, Nike and MLB representatives are visiting camps to meet with all players, conduct uniform fitting sessions with them, and get their feedback on how their uniforms fit.

“Based on player requests, adjustments are being made to jersey size, waist, inseam, length, thigh fit and the bottom of their pants. The goal of these meetings is to provide players with the most comfortable uniforms available for Opening Day. We are in close contact with our clubs and uniform partners to ensure clubs have what they need for Opening Day.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred downplayed uniform discord as standard-issue reaction to change.

“I think you know in baseball any new initiative there’s going to be some negative feedback,” Manfred told reporters last week. “The jerseys are different; they’re designed to be performance wear as opposed to what has traditionally been worn.

“I think after people wear them a little bit, I think they’re going to be really popular.”

Paul Lukas is the founder and editor of Uni Watch, a website that “deconstructs the finer points of sports uniforms, logos, related topics in obsessive and excruciating detail.” The uniform stories out of Florida and Arizona have landed in his wheelhouse, “a uniform equivalent of ‘if it bleeds, it leads.’ ”

Lukas is not a fan of the new jersey top from an aesthetic or design standpoint. He believes the names on the back are too small, the MLB logo on the back is too low, the piping that runs up the button placket and around the collar is too narrow, the centering of some teams’ script on the front is awkward, and he is not surprised that some fans have detected a knock-off look to the jerseys.

Still, he does wonder whether the negative reaction has been blown out of proportion.

“I wonder if there’s a silent majority here,” said Lukas. “I am curious to know if there are more players who are OK with it. … The squeaky wheels are getting the grease here but maybe there are some non-squeaky wheels that we’re just not aware of because they’re not squeaking.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he had been reading “a lot about the pants. They don’t feel uncomfortable. They’re OK.”

As for hearing from his players, Cora said he had not.

“No, no, they don’t know any better, man,” said Cora. “They’re just happy to have a big league uniform.”

Julian McWilliams and Pete Abraham of the Globe staff contributed to this report from Florida.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.