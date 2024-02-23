The grooming of an NFL head coach: Why Jerod Mayo was destined for this position

The immediacy of the offer came as no surprise to those inside the organization. Belichick, who coached Mayo for eight seasons after drafting him with the 10th overall pick in 2008, had become increasingly fond of his approach. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower said Mayo, then a week away from his 30th birthday, was more than equipped to serve as New England’s defensive coordinator.

When longtime Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo decided to retire from football, he already had a job opportunity to join Bill Belichick’s staff.

“I needed a break,” he said. “I wanted to learn something outside of football.”

Mayo chose to work for Optum, a health-care services provider with offices in Boston. He served as an “executive in residence,” bouncing around the company for a year before becoming a vice president of business development.

“I enjoyed it,” Mayo said. “I loved going out and learning about health care. I joined the board at Boston Medical Center just to get fully immersed in something I didn’t know. Health care is difficult. Football is a lot easier than health care, I’ll tell you that.”

Mayo had a feeling he would eventually return to the sport, though.

Three years later, Belichick called and again offered a job, this time even enlisting Mayo’s wife, Chantel, to bolster his push. The plan was for Mayo to help fill the void created first by Brian Flores, who had accepted a head coaching position in Miami, and then by Greg Schiano, who had agreed to join Belichick’s staff before backing out a month later.

Mayo accepted.

After joining the staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019, Mayo quickly impressed. By the end of his third season, he started to garner interest across the league for head coaching and coordinator gigs. As the interviews started to pick up, the Patriots hatched a plan to retain Mayo long-term, formally writing a succession clause into his contract extension. Once the team decided it was time to move on from Belichick, Mayo would be next in line.

The transition happened faster than anybody, including ownership, expected. Last year’s dreadful 4-13 season expedited the timeline, pushing Belichick out. The team announced the change to Mayo over the course of two days in early January.

Mayo’s promotion may have seemed sudden to some. He’s a first-time head coach with no official coordinator experience. To those who have watched him grow, however, this opportunity to serve as the 15th coach in Patriots history has been years in the making.

From helping refresh fixer-uppers at the behest of his military grandfather, to matching wits with Tom Brady, to schmoozing with financial bigwigs, Mayo’s path has proven to many he’s ready for his biggest step yet.

Lessons at a young age

Denise Mayo-Hinds knew a little bit of chaos would be inevitable when raising four sons, especially in a ranch-style house that measured just over 1,200 square feet.

With eight years separating Shermont, the oldest, from Derek, the youngest, the Mayo brothers turned almost everything into a competition. They played basketball in the front yard. They wrestled almost daily. They did push-ups during commercial breaks while watching television. They fought, like many siblings do, though Mayo-Hinds was usually quick to squash the conflicts, forcing them to hug each other and not let go for at least two minutes.

Mayo-Hinds, who worked as a civil servant at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., knew the best way to keep her sons out of trouble was to fill their schedules. She signed them up for recreational football, basketball, and soccer. She kept them involved in the youth group and choir at Zion Prospect Baptist Church, where her father, Walter Johnson, is still a pastor.

“I was very determined to make sure that my sons would go against the statistic that is often advertised for 1. single-parent homes and 2. African-American homes,” Mayo-Hinds said. “It’s easy for boys to get caught up in the ‘wrong’ environment.

“I was a working mom. There was definitely opportunity for bad decision-making and the consequences that come with that. I was trying to be that mama bear to keep them focused.”

The presence of Johnson, a retired Air Force chief master sergeant, helped, too.

After working in the military for three decades, Johnson began renovating local rental properties. Whenever he needed assistance with a house, he knew exactly where to turn: his grandsons. Jerod Mayo was just 7 years old when he and his brothers started undertaking home improvement tasks, such as landscaping, painting, and installing drywall.

“I remember my grandfather making us, you know, jump in trash cans to push the trash down,” Mayo said. “He would wake us up at 5 o’clock in the morning. As a 12-, 13-year-old boy, no one wants to wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning to go paint houses and things like that. At the time, it was crazy. Man, it was torture.

“But when I look back on those things — and I look back on those things often — I really appreciate all the lessons bestowed upon us.”

The Mayo brothers learned first-hand the power of structure, of discipline. As they spent time with their grandfather and watched their mother go to work every day, they recognized the importance of commitment and accountability, too.

“My mom, she played all the roles,” Shermont said. “Watching my mom navigate single parenthood, before she married my stepdad, it gave us a perspective of how a lot of people come up with excuses on why they can’t do stuff. She didn’t let that become an excuse for us, you know, raising us as a lazy parent.”

At the end of most days, after the brothers returned home and devoured dinner, Mayo-Hinds organized an educational activity for them. Sometimes she’d make flash cards; other times, she’d pop in a VHS tape. When the weather was warm, she’d take them to a beach along Chesapeake Bay or to the local park. And every night, no matter what, nobody went to bed before they enjoyed a final snack together as a family.

“My mom is the glue,” Shermont said. “She was very instrumental in making us men before we became men. She was going to make us develop that family time. Spend time with each other and love each other. We were always uplifting of each other.”

Mayo with his high school coach Tommy Austin at Gillette Stadium in November 2021. courtesy tommy austin

As the boys grew older and advanced through high school, the chaos subsided. Mayo-Hinds married her husband, Wilson, whom she met at church. The family eventually moved into a more spacious, two-story home on a cul-de-sac. (Jerod’s voice could still wake up the family when he crooned James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” or Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” in the morning.)

Even after moving out, the Mayo brothers would carry with them the guiding principles instilled by their mother and grandfather.

“When I think about them during their developmental years, during that time, you didn’t have a lot of young, African-American positive role models out there,” Mayo-Hinds said. “We definitely had some humble beginnings in our life. What I didn’t want any of my children to do was to have a narrow view on life and also their destiny.”

As one of the few ninth-graders to earn a spot on the varsity football team at Kecoughtan High School, Mayo quickly separated himself from his peers with his elite football IQ. He showed why parents used to call him “a little LT” at the youth level, playing with an unmatched level of physicality and aggressiveness. But his processing ability impressed his coaches more.

“He didn’t just understand what his role was and where he was supposed to be,” recalled Tommy Austin, Kecoughtan’s head coach at the time. “When he was out there, he knew everybody’s job on offense and defense. He watched so much film.”

Mayo had a nose for the ball. He could blitz and attack the quarterback. He could drop back in zone coverage. He could disrupt the backfield. Certain plays showcased his athleticism and versatility. Most, however, required his exceptional football awareness.

Mayo’s study habits, in the words of Kecoughtan’s linebackers coach Cory Thomas, “took him to a place where a lot of kids wouldn’t go.”

A photo of Mayo from his high school yearbook. courtesy mayo family

He could detect which substitutions signaled which plays, which formations correlated with which tendencies, which plays occurred most on which down and distances. He always kept a close eye on the offensive linemen, sniffing out information based on their alignment. More often than not, Mayo correctly predicted — and barked out — the opponent’s call.

The coaches viewed Mayo as their conduit to the players. He served as the high school equivalent of the NFL player wearing the green dot. After the coaches called a play, Mayo would be the one tapping his teammates to tell them to adjust their positioning.

Mayo became the master of what Austin called “if/thens”: If the opposing team did X, then Kecoughtan would do Y. Not only could Mayo diagnose play calls on the field, he also would raise questions during film sessions, asking, “What are we going to do if they do this?”

“He understood that if he had not seen something on film, and they did it in a game, chances were they were trying to go against a tendency they had shown on film,” Austin said. “So even if he hadn’t seen something on film, he always had an idea of what to do.”

By the time Mayo was a senior, his impact was undeniable. Austin remembers one game in which an All-State running back on an opposing team logged more carries with negative yardage than positive yardage — almost entirely because of Mayo. After another game, an opposing coach came over to Kecoughtan’s sideline and told Thomas, “That linebacker you got there, he was hollering all our plays like he was in the huddle!”

“That pre-snap read, the ability to know that something is coming, he’s always had that,” Thomas said. “He’s a student of the game. His ability to know, ‘This is coming. This is what they’re trying to do.’ ”

Mayo continued to demonstrate his strong command of defense after he left for college, playing three seasons at Tennessee (with a redshirt year), and when he reached the pro level.

Mayo played three years at Tennessee (2005-07), then was a first-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2008. Brian Bahr

“You could do a lot of different things from a scheme standpoint because Jerod could get everybody on the same page and make all of the necessary tweaks to it,” said Brendan Daly, who served on Belichick’s staff when Mayo was playing.

Toward the end of his NFL playing career, Mayo regularly went toe-to-toe with Brady during walkthroughs before practice. Both had the same goal: Outsmart the other.

“It was mesmerizing,” Daly recalled. “It would be the two of them messing with each other. Tom would make a protection call. Jerod would flip the alignments of people to try to screw with him. It was a cat-and-mouse game that was very entertaining.

“They had both been there for so long and knew the system so well. Tom would make a check, and then Jerod would make a check. Tom would try to re-check — and it honestly became distracting at times, but it was fun to watch such high-level operators working off each other.”

Ability to connect

Injuries derailed Mayo at the end of his playing career, as a torn pectoral muscle in 2013 and torn patellar tendon in 2014 prematurely ended his season both years. In 2015, his final season before retirement, Mayo saw significantly less playing time while Hightower and Jamie Collins starred in bigger roles at linebacker.

Still, Mayo remained actively engaged with the team. He often grabbed Hightower and Collins walking off the practice field, for the same reasons he would take time to demonstrate concepts for his high school teammates. Mayo wanted to do whatever he could to aid their development.

“There are certain players when they get injured, you would prefer to have them with the team and on the sidelines on game day,” Daly said. “He was one of those guys. You wanted him around more than you wanted him away. He just had such a presence.”

As a multiyear captain in high school, college, and the NFL, Mayo exemplified traits that prompted people, at all levels, to believe he could coach one day.

“He had that knack of knowing how to teach things,” Thomas said. “He was teaching when he was playing.”

“He’s a natural leader,” added Daly. “He has great people skills. He had a very unique ability to connect to, as a player, all the different guys in the locker room. That trait hasn’t left him. There’s an ‘it’ factor. Tom had that characteristic in the locker room, as well.”

Mayo (left) with Dont'a Hightower at a Patriots practice in 2014. Barry Chin

For Mayo, cultivating relationships is at the core of his approach to coaching. He and Austin used to say, “Players don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” Even before the Patriots promoted Mayo, that became clear in his approach.

Linebacker Mack Wilson still remembers how Mayo invited him, his now-fiancée, and his son out to dinner after he arrived in New England in 2022 — and they ended up talking more about his family than football. Matthew Judon referred to Mayo as not only “a coach of football” but also “a coach of men.”

Building relationships, both inside and outside his typical domain, seemed effortless for Mayo. When he spotted Seth Klarman, a billionaire investor and founder of the Baupost Group, at a horse race at Saratoga, Mayo didn’t hesitate to introduce himself. When Gautam Mukunda, a former research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, invited him to dinner with a group of high achievers from different fields, Mayo chatted with William Forsythe, a former dancer and ballet choreographer best known for his work in Frankfurt, Germany.

“Regardless of who we’re with, he can talk to anybody about anything,” said former Patriots safety Devin McCourty, Mayo’s friend and former teammate. “Sports, finances, politics, whatever it is, he’s always had that about him.”

That ability, along with his leadership style and playing experience, is among the main reasons players universally endorsed Mayo’s recent promotion.

“I’m not just a football coach,” Mayo said. “I’m a huge believer in just developing people. You can develop people in your own home. You can develop people in business. You can develop people on the football field. You can develop people anywhere. That’s what I feel like my calling is.”

Renewed hope

When the Patriots officially introduced Mayo as their new head coach Jan. 17, the day served as a chance to reflect on just how far he has come. His mother, stepfather, grandparents, three brothers, wife, and four children all sat in the first rows inside the G-P Atrium at Gillette Stadium.

“You look at how many people make it to the NFL,” Shermont said. “You realize that’s an awesome achievement. Then, you look at how few people actually make it to coaching. There’s only 32 coaches. How many families really get to experience that moment?”

Mayo's wife and four children were by his side when he officially took the reins of the Patriots in January. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

After Mayo finished his responsibilities that day, he spent the evening celebrating with his family at Toro, a tapas restaurant in the South End. But everybody understood the festivities would be short-lived.

“We set our goals,” Shermont said. “Once we achieve that goal, we live in that moment for a little bit, and then it’s like, ‘All right, what’s next?’ You don’t want to get complacent in celebrating what you’ve already done because it’s done.”

Mayo has plenty of work ahead, as the Patriots try to readjust the trajectory of the franchise. There’s no shortage of hope, though, that he’s the right choice for the future.

“I think we can get back to where we need to be,” Mayo said. “At the top.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.