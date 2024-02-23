Red Sox will hold back Jarren Duran and Vaughn Grissom from game action until March 1

Duran underwent surgery on his left big toe late last August that ended his 2023 season. He has been increasing his workload over the last couple of weeks, participating in most team activities. However, the Sox want to ensure they don’t rush his progression. As a result, Duran won’t play in any games until at least March 1, according to manager Alex Cora.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox will begin Grapefruit League play Saturday against the Orioles at Sarasota. However, outfielder Jarren Duran and second baseman Vaughn Grissom won’t be part of the mix. Not yet.

Cora also attached the same March 1 timeline to Grissom, who tweaked his left hamstring in January while attending Trevor Story’s infield camp in Texas.

“We noticed a slight imbalance with the hamstring,” Cora said. “It’s not a major concern. We will be building him up from his base. That’s something very important. It’s not too serious, but we need to be cautious.”

Similarly, Connor Wong is experiencing elbow soreness, and as a result, the Sox have pushed back his throwing program and hope he too will start playing by the end of next week.

Grissom ran short sprints with teammates Friday and appeared OK. The newly acquired middle infielder said this isn’t his first time dealing with this issue, mentioning a similar setback four years ago.

“I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating,” said Grissom. “But, obviously, internally, I want to be out there. Personally, I don’t think I’m ready to go. So when I’m ready to go, I will.”

Still, his minor setback could have the most impact of the three.

Cora stated at the start of camp that he preferred having his everyday players together as much as possible. That won’t be possible early on, and that might be particularly challenging for Grissom, who is not only learning a new position but aiming to build a rapport with his new shortstop, Story.

Grissom, who came up with the Braves, is known for his unwavering work ethic, something that has been evident early in camp. All of his infield work, whether a double play turn or a simple grounder, has had game-like intentions behind it.

“Footwork has been the focus,” said Grissom. “That’s what they want me to focus on, so that’s what we’ve been doing.”

When the Sox acquired Grissom during the offseason for Chris Sale, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow stated that Grissom would be the everyday second baseman. Grissom took the responsibility seriously, recognizing that Dustin Pedroia was the last Red Sox regular at the position.

“‘It’s really cool, especially coming after the only person that was Pedroia who held it down over there,” said Grissom in January. “I can’t wait to meet him and just pick his brain. I heard he’s a pretty intense guy. I like that energy.”

Grissom has limited experience at second in the majors, so Pedroia certainly could help. But, most importantly, when Grissom takes the field, he will have Story to his right, an elite defender who has made a conscious effort to lead the team.

“I think having Trevor at shortstop every day, he’s going to make us a lot better,” said Cora.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.