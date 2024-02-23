Friday’s spring training report: Red Sox warm up with scrimmage against Northeastern

BREAKDOWN : The Red Sox didn’t play any of their big leaguers, leaning on their minor leaguers instead. Mark Contreras crushed a three-run homer to right field in the third inning. “He’s a good player,” said manager Alex Cora. “We recognized him early in the offseason. Good athlete. Good baserunner.”

NEXT: The Red Sox will travel to Sarasota Saturday for a 1:05 p.m. matchup against the Orioles. Garrett Whitlock will take the ball against Corbin Burnes in the Sox’ first Grapefruit League contest of the spring. The game will be televised on NESN.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.