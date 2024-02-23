Red Sox players are anxious to get spring training games underway

For Giolito, that time will come Sunday when he makes his first Grapefruit League start. Collectively, the monotony will end for the Red Sox Saturday with a road contest against the Orioles. Garrett Whitlock , vying for a rotation spot, will take the ball against Corbin Burnes , one of the better pitchers in baseball whom the Orioles acquired during the offseason.

“For me, the games are all about getting into competition mode,” Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito said Friday. “It moves a lot faster than a bullpen or a live bullpen. You may have runners on base. You have a crowd in the stadium again, so it’s just getting attuned to the speed of the game.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There comes a point during spring training when players find the daily grind monotonous. There are only so many grounders to take, fly balls to shag, and bullpens to throw. Ultimately, it all boils down to playing games and competing.

Notable Sox position players traveling to Sarasota will include Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Bobby Dalbec. The Sox then have a split squad Sunday against the Twins and Braves.

Fundamentals eluded the Red Sox last year. They were tied with the lowly Athletics for the second-most errors in baseball (102). The Red Sox compounded their physical shortcomings with mental lapses, frequently throwing to the wrong base or overthrowing the cutoff man, leading to runners taking the extra base.

Sox pitchers were inconsistent, often struggling to throw strikes. Relievers ranked 10th in walks with 255. When combined with the poor defense, that’s a disaster.

The Sox knew they needed to improve in both categories. Trevor Story’s return to shortstop for a full year, instead of Kiké Hernández, unquestionably will help the defense.

“We had a taste of it last year,” manager Alex Cora said of Story. “What he did for a month and a half was impressive. We’re looking forward to him being healthy. Kiké will tell you early in the season he wasn’t good.”

So what is Cora looking for from his club as the spring games begin?

“We talked about effort,” said Cora. “We talked about playing clean baseball. We talked about throwing strikes. That would be good. We’ve got to move. The ball is hit, and you’ve got to move. Even if you move the wrong way, move. That’s the most important thing. I think last year, we were slow to react to a few things.”

Cora also wants his club to be more aggressive on the bases. He thinks the Sox are more athletic than last year, especially with the addition of Tyler O’Neill, a more confident and assertive Jarren Duran, and a healthy Story.

“We have to take advantage of that,” Cora said. “And hopefully, we can accomplish that in the next four or five weeks.”

Infield plans

Dalbec will play first base Saturday and third Sunday. Pablo Reyes will play shortstop Saturday and first Sunday. Cora relayed that Reyes will get a number of reps at first base this spring behind Dalbec … The Red Sox officially inked lefthander Joely Rodriguez to a minor league deal Friday. Rodriguez had a forgettable season last year, plagued by injury, which led to just 11 appearances. “He wasn’t healthy last year,” said Cora. “Hopefully, he’s healthy. The changeup is real. Hopefully, the velocity is back. When you have that difference between the fastball and the changeup, he’s going to get some swings and misses.” Rodriguez said he is healthy and looking forward to a chance to prove himself. “I came in with the desire to show the best of me,” said Rodriguez through a team translator. “But unfortunately, things didn’t go that way. This is a team that, since my younger years, I grew up rooting for. And you know, this year now that I’m here, I want to show the kind of baseball player that I am for this organization.” … Red Sox 2004 World Series champion Derek Lowe attended Friday’s contest against Northeastern at JetBlue Park, signing autographs for the Huskies faithful who attended. Lynn native Aiven Cabral got the start for Northeastern. The sophomore attended St. Mary’s, the same high school as Tony Conigliaro.

