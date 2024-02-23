Already a national champ, Chelmsford’s Thomas Brown continues to push himself further

But it is his willingness to be humbled that laid the groundwork for his outstanding success.

All the Chelmsford High junior has done on the wrestling mat is win. The powerful 6-foot-4-inch, 280-pound Brown is 155-3 with 133 pins, including a postseason sweep as a sophomore through to a national championship .

Growing up wrestling, he’d train with older age groups. As a football lineman, he’d also play with the next age group up.

His prowess on the gridiron — he has multiple Division 1 college offers — and his skill on the mat complement each other well to make him the elite athlete he is.

Advertisement

“I always wrestle before football because it helps tremendously,” Brown said. “I think every football player should wrestle, no matter your position or your size. I was into football and I’m pretty good at wrestling.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

It’s hard to find opportunities to wrestle a higher level opponent as the best high school heavyweight in New England (47-0 this year). But Brown and coach Chris Piscione look for every way to bring the challenge.

“We have to get creative in the practice room to make Thomas tired,” Piscione said. “We shuffle around between [seniors] Ian [Mwangi] and Jose [Bethel]. Coaches will wrestle with him and try to gas him out the best we can.”

Though it’s a group effort in practice, Brown has a couple adversaries who have wrestled with him throughout the years and continue to bring the challenge. One is St. John’s Prep junior Alex Bajoras, who this year and last is the only opponent to finish a match within a point of Brown.

Last Saturday’s Division 1 state final at heavyweight ended in a 1-0 decision, with Brown earning an escape in the second period and holding down Bajoras for all of the third.

Advertisement

“He’s got great coaches and he’s a great wrestler,” Brown said of Bajoras. “They knew what I like to do on my feet. They worked on that, and it helped.

“I need to do better on my feet, see what I can do, how I can change. I’ve been working with coach Piscione about what I can do with my feet to score more takedowns.”

Though Brown is 11-1 lifetime against the heavyweight from Gloucester, including 4-0 in high school (all postseason), the two know each other well and always prepare for their bouts to be close.

Last year’s state final between the two started out with a Bajoras takedown and back points, and Brown fought back for the rest of the match to take it 10-9.

“He’s always been a competitor of mine,” Bajoras said of Brown. “I don’t know about him, but he’s definitely pushed me. I always have to work harder to be on his level. It’s definitely made my life more challenging. He’s a great guy, he works hard.”

And there is another showdown looming at the All-State championships Saturday, with both advancing with Friday pins in the quarterfinals. Brown, the top seed, will take on Brookline’s Gabriel Thomas in a semifinal. On the other side of the bracket, Bajoras, the No. 5 seed, faces Dominic Rijos (Springfield Central).

Bajoras’s unique ability as a high school opponent to push Brown is a motivator in the Chelmsford practice room.

Advertisement

“It’s easier for me and other coaches in the room to motivate him,” said Piscione. “All we have to say is ‘Alex Bajoras. He’s coming.’ "

Brown has sparring partners who defeat him in practice, and they have been a big part of his training.

Jude Correa (Pelham, N.H.), one of the top high school wrestlers in the country at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Pa., wrestles at 215 and still puts Brown to work when he’s at home. Lancaster native Josh Cordio, now a 184-pound freshman at Air Force, knew Brown would be something special when he returned to face him, despite losing.

“He’d come back the next day ready to go,” Cordio said. “When we were partners he wouldn’t question it. The mentality of, ‘This is going to suck, but it’s going to make me better,’ is rare, but a sign of someone who is going to be really good.”

Though Brown is bigger, Cordio is older. That made the difference when they started years ago, and Cordio knows how to win.

“He beat me up for a year and a half straight,” Brown said. “He was a drill partner that I think put me over the edge and made me who I am today.”

Correa makes up the size difference with strength and speed. Like Cordio, he forces Brown to a more active style than heavyweights typically employ.

“Since he’s a bigger guy, he’s not wrestling many fast kids,” Correa said. “People who wrestle in a different style, that’s what helps him out. If he’s used to wrestling people one way, he’s not going to be ready for different styles.”

Advertisement

It’s the iron-sharpens-iron concept between the two, and they know they’ve grown up with one of the best sparring partnerships possible. Correa was “extremely proud” to see Brown earn his first national championship last spring.

“He’s a great kid,” Correa said. “One of the nicest kids I know. He puts in a lot of work. He deserves everything he’s getting.”

Near falls

▪ Senior heavyweight Landry Fitzgerald became the first state champion for the Bellingham/Medway/Blackstone Valley Tech co-op, winning his three bouts in 4:53 combined.

Coach Tom Forbes hopes his success as someone who only joined the team as a sophomore will inspire more kids to join, and believe titles are within reach.

“He’s quick to learn. He’s a hard worker; lives for the sport,” Forbes said. “It’s still something new, not like he’s been wrestling for years. He’s coachable.”

Fitzgerald, also a lineman on the gridiron, brings charisma and swagger to the mat — and brings something funky with him to collect his awards.

“It’s always something different every time he takes the podium,” Forbes said. “He’s done crazy shirts, crazy hats, a Burger King crown. It’s who he is, every day. He’s an exciting kid.”

▪ Once again, Phillips Andover girls dominated the New England prep tournament. With four champions, 12 placers, and 202 points (second-place Northfield Mount Hermon had 62), Phillips Andover finished miles ahead of the pack.

Advertisement

Dani Nugent (138 pounds) and Eleanor DeHoog (235) three-peated as champs. Toni Elliott (165) and McKenzie Williams (185) added titles.

Northfield Mount Hermon took second place in the open tournament, finishing just 12.5 points below Greens Farms, despite having five fewer champions.

The three champions for NMH all joined the team this past offseason: Tyler Kadish (138) from Newton South, Elliott Humphries (157) from Minnechaug, and heavyweight Jimmy Bechter from Carroll High in Dayton, Ohio.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.