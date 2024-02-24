Spectacular total solar eclipse will be on full display this April

This is an exciting event and roughly 40 million Americans will be in the path of this eclipse, about a third of them in just 10 cities — the largest of which is Dallas. For those in Southern New England, you don’t have to go very far, as the eclipse will pass over portions of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Here in Southern New England, we’ll catch a glimpse of a partial eclipse, but the spectacular part of it will miss us.

In case you haven’t heard, we are less than two months away from a total solar eclipse. The big event takes place on April 8. The path of totality will be entering the United States over Texas and heading east into Maine before leaving the country into Canada.

The three types of eclipses. National Radio Astronomy Observatory

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

The shadow of the moon is in different positions during different eclipses and crosses the planet differently. The speed of this eclipse is roughly 1,500 miles per hour but will be getting faster as it moves north. The path of totality is 100 to 123 miles wide and it is within this zone you can witness the awesome spectacle of a total eclipse of the sun.

The length of totality will be quite variable depending on where you are. GreatAmericaneclipse.com

A total eclipse is different than the annular eclipse. In the latter, the outer ring of the sun is still visible. This is often called “the ring of fire.”

An annular solar eclipse is by its own right beautiful but different than a total solar eclipse. GreatAmerican eclipse.com

Remember, except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing.

The path of totality will run from Mexico all the way to eastern Canada on April 8. Great AmericanEclipse.com

Since the path of the total eclipse does go through Northern New England, that would seem like it’s a good place to watch it. However, if it’s cloudy, you’re going to miss the awesomeness of the sun being covered by the moon’s shadow. Nevertheless, you would get to see it get dark, and you could even argue it would get darker because of the cloud cover.

Maine will be a great place to view the eclipse if the weather cooperates. GreatAmericanEclipse.com

If I could choose to be anywhere in the path of the eclipse and knew the weather was going to cooperate, I would climb Mount Katahdin, the tallest peak in the state of Maine. It would just give an awesome view to be that high up above tree line and have the eclipse above.

Obviously, I don’t know what the weather’s going to be like on April 8 yet. But we can look at climatology to see what cloud cover is typically like on that day.

April 8 cloud cover in El Niño years and all years, according to climatology. Brian Brettschneider

The highest likelihood of clear weather is across the Southwest portion of the United States and the least likely for clear weather is in the Northeast. This doesn’t bode well for those of us who want to see the eclipse without having to go very far.

Even in an El Niño year, cloud cover is still more likely than not across the Northeast for the eclipse. Brian Brettschneider

If you don’t want to travel, there will still be an eclipse here. We will miss totality, but nearly 90 percent of the sun will be covered and it will get darker and the temperature is likely to drop a little bit.

Even though totality will miss Massachusetts, over 90% of the sun will be covered in Boston. timeanddate.com

As we get closer to April, the weather forecast will become critical, and obviously I’ll be providing lots of updates not only for here but for anywhere the eclipse is going to pass.

The partial eclipse in Southern New England will begin just after 2 p.m. and end after 4:30 p.m. on April 8. timeanddate.com















