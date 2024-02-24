Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A dickcissel at a feeder on Jug End Road in South Egremont, eight green-winged teal at Lake Onota in Pittsfield, and a yellow-breasted sapsucker on the River Front Trail in Great Barrington.

Highlights last week included single tufted ducks in Nantucket and Brewster, single eared grebes in Nantucket and Marblehead, a Pacific loon at Race Point in Provincetown, a continuing Western kingbird in Eastham, a greater white-fronted goose in Rehoboth, a yellow-throated warbler in Marblehead, and three to six sandhill cranes in Worcester County.

Bristol County: A greater white-fronted goose in the fields near Davis and Mason streets, and Barney Avenue in Rehoboth, an American bittern at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth, and a brown thrasher at the Egypt Lane Ponds in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: A Pacific loon at Race Point as well as 12 tree swallows, a thick-billed murre at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown, a continuing Western kingbird, lark sparrow, and Eastern phoebe near the Cape Cod Seashore Visitor’s Center in Eastham, a tufted duck at Long Pond in Brewster, an American bittern at Sea Gull Beach in Yarmouth, a Northern shrike at the Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth, a short-eared owl at North Beach in Orleans, a yellow-breasted chat on Woodneck Road in Falmouth, a dickcissel on Minnetuxet Way in Yarmouth Port, and a willet at Forest Beach in Chatham.

Essex County: A thick-billed murre and a yellow-throated warbler at Castle Rock in Marblehead, and an eared grebe continues to be seen off the Little Private Beach in Marblehead. An American goshawk was recorded in the Harold Parker State Forest in North Andover, a cackling goose was seen at the Farnsworth Landing in Middleton, and single thick-billed murres were observed off the Locust Grove Cemetery and at the Jodrey Fish Pier, both in Gloucester. A yellow-breasted chat was noted at 53 Leonard Ave. in Bradford, and an American bittern was seen at Plum Island.

Franklin County: A clay-colored sparrow in the North Meadows in Deerfield, four white-crowned sparrows on Hadley Road in Sunderland, a long-tailed duck in the Turners Falls Power Canal in Montague, and three black vultures at Martin’s Farm in Greenfield.

Hampden County: Two gadwalls at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow, and a red-breasted merganser at the Congamond Lakes in Southwick.

Hampshire County: An Iceland gull at Quabbin Reservoir near the Windsor Dam in Belchertown and 16 green-winged teal were tallied at Great Pond in Hatfield.

Martha’s Vineyard: Single Eurasian wigeons at the upper lagoon near the Tisbury Market Place and in Crystal Lake in Oak Bluffs. A bald eagle was spotted in Aquinnah.

Middlesex County: Three Northern shovelers at the Horn Pond Recreation Area in Woburn, and two Wilson’s snipes were seen at the Woburn Community Garden. Two red-throated loons were tallied at Fresh Pond in Cambridge, and two canvasbacks were found on Eel Pond in Melrose. A Virginia rail appeared at the Food Project Farm in Lincoln, a Northern pintail was at The Cistern in Medford, two orange-crowned warblers continue to be seen at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, and a flock of 29 rusty blackbirds visited a yard in Groton.

Nantucket: Seven Northern shovelers at Long Pond, a tufted duck off the Horse Farm Lookout at Hummock Pond, an eared grebe at the Massasoit Bridge, an American oystercatcher at Little Neck, a continuing willet in Nantucket Harbor, and a similarly continuing dickcissel at a feeder at 215 Madaket Road in Madaket.

Norfolk County: An Eurasian wigeon that splits its time between the Souther Tide Mill and Passanageset Park in Quincy, a short-eared owl was found at the Squantum Point Park, and a vesper sparrow was identified at Ward’s Field in Sharon.

Plymouth County: Five marsh wrens at the Tidmarsh Sanctuary in Manomet, and another marsh wren at the Eel River Conservation Area in Plymouth. At the Manomet Bird Observatory, an orange-crowned warbler was spotted.

Suffolk County: Three semipalmated plovers at the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, two yellow-bellied sapsuckers at the Arnold Arboretum and another one at the Fenway Victory Garden, a Barrow’s goldeneye was noted at Castle Island in Boston Harbor, and a red-shouldered hawk was seen at the Pope John Paul Cemetery in Dorchester.

Worcester County: Three sandhill cranes at the Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster, and possibly the same three cranes on Center Bridge Road in Lancaster. At the Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston, 230 greater scaup were counted as well as a red-throated loon and a red-breasted merganser. In the Rainbow Cove area of the reservoir, a canvasback was observed in Clinton. On the Mass Central Rail Trail in West Boylston, a Barrow’s goldeneye continues to be observed.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.









