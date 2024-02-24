In pictures: ‘RunKings’, Superheroes take over last few legs of Boston Marathon course

But a good chunk of the Boston Marathon course Saturday looked like it was hosting a Comic Con as hundreds of runners took to the icon race’s last 17 miles as part of CharityTeams Superhero 17 run, according to organizers.

Dozens of runners dressed in costumes, some of them superheroes, ran from Natick 17 miles along the Boston Marathon course to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

CharityTeams has helped charities with their athletic fundraising since 2008 through marathon and road race programs, according to the statement.

The founder of CharityTeams has hosted this run for the last 12 years, the statement said.

Charity Iriowen from Milton gives a high-five to a fellow runner before the start of the run. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The runners started in Natick to make the 17-mile trek to the finish line on Boylston Street.

Shira Lobron from Newton (center) runs through Downtown Natick in a multi-colored tutu and hat. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Eagle-eyed comic lovers could have spotted such costumed icons as Superman, the Hulk, and Batman.

Some unconventional superheroes were spotted along the course: The Lorax from Dr. Seuss, Ted Lasso from the hit Apple TV+ show, and a Tyrannosaurus rex.

Chris Hayward from Braintree, dressed like The Lorax, waits for the start of the run in Natick. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

And, some even dressed as RunKings, a nod to Boston’s own superheroes, the DunKings: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Tom Brady, who starred in the Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin Donuts. Clad in blue-and-gold tracksuits (instead of the pink-and-orange numbers donned by Affleck & Co.) the charity RunKings were even spotted talking to T-Rex.

Will DiTullio from Woburn walks in his T-Rex inflatable costume before the run began. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff













Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.