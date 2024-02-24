In pictures: ‘RunKings’, Superheroes take over last few legs of Boston Marathon course

Is that a bird? A plane?
Nope.
But a good chunk of the Boston Marathon course Saturday looked like it was hosting a Comic Con as hundreds of runners took to the icon race’s last 17 miles as part of CharityTeams Superhero 17 run, according to organizers.
CharityTeams has helped charities with their athletic fundraising since 2008 through marathon and road race programs, according to the statement.
The founder of CharityTeams has hosted this run for the last 12 years, the statement said.
The runners started in Natick to make the 17-mile trek to the finish line on Boylston Street.
Advertisement
Eagle-eyed comic lovers could have spotted such costumed icons as Superman, the Hulk, and Batman.
Some unconventional superheroes were spotted along the course: The Lorax from Dr. Seuss, Ted Lasso from the hit Apple TV+ show, and a Tyrannosaurus rex.
And, some even dressed as RunKings, a nod to Boston’s own superheroes, the DunKings: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Tom Brady, who starred in the Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin Donuts. Clad in blue-and-gold tracksuits (instead of the pink-and-orange numbers donned by Affleck & Co.) the charity RunKings were even spotted talking to T-Rex.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.