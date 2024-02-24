Early voting kicks off in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents are able to vote early through Friday.

Early voting for the March 5 presidential primary election kicked off Saturday morning in Massachusetts, allowing residents to cast in-person ballots ahead of Super Tuesday — when the largest number of US states hold their primary elections and caucuses.

Residents who have vote-by-mail ballots can send in their choices by mail, but the ballots must reach their local election offices or drop boxes by close of polls on March 5 in order to be counted, the website said.

On Saturday, Secretary of State William F. Galvin dropped by one of Boston’s 10 voting locations — the Boston Centers for Youth & Families Roche Community Center in West Roxbury.

“As of Wednesday afternoon, approximately 700,000 Massachusetts voters had applied to vote by mail, with more than 200,000 ballots already cast,” Galvin said in a statement.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin visited the BCYF Roche Community Center to encourage participation in the upcoming presidential primaries. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Saturday also was the last day to register to vote in the March 5 primary election.

Massachusetts residents who needed to register, update their address, or change their party affiliation had to do so online at www.VoteInMA.com by 11:59 p.m. or before 5 p.m. at local election offices.

For voters who would prefer a vote-by-mail ballot, it’s getting late.

Voters are required to apply for one by 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the website. They can fill out an application form and submit it to their local election office or apply online. However, the ballot needs to be into local election offices or drop boxes by Election Day, March 5. Voters can also turn in a vote-by-mail ballot at an early voting location by Friday.

Mail-in ballots cannot be dropped off at polling places on Election Day, March 5.

Voters can track their mail-in ballots on the secretary of state’s website.

Voters who are not enrolled in a political party can choose a party ballot when they check in at their polling location, according to the website. Choosing a ballot will not enroll them in a political party.

Residents who are voting by mail must select their party preference on the vote-by-mail application, the website said.

Massachusetts residents can vote in person if they applied to vote by mail but never returned their ballot. They can also vote in person if they mailed their ballot, but it hasn’t reached their local election office, or if their ballot was received by their local election office and rejected, according to the website.

Election Day voting on March 5 begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

