Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jean-Guy Talbot dies at 91

Born in Quebec on July 11, 1932, Mr. Talbot played 17 seasons in the NHL with five teams from 1954-71. Mr. Talbot also served as coach of the St. Louis Blues from 1972-74, and the New York Rangers in 1977-78. He held similar positions in the World Hockey Association in 1975-76.

MONTREAL — Jean-Guy Talbot, one of 12 Montreal Canadiens players to win five consecutive Stanley Cups from 1956-60, has died. He was 91.

During his playing career, Mr. Talbot totaled 43 goals and 242 assists with 1,014 penalty minutes in 1,066 games. He had four goals and 26 assists with 142 penalty minutes in 151 playoff games.

In 801 games with the Canadiens from 1954-67, he recorded 36 goals and 209 assists and also won the Stanley Cup in 1965 and 1966. He had his best individual season in 1961-62 with five goals and 42 assists in 70 games to earn him his only selection to the NHL’s All-Star Team 1st team. That same season, he finished third in Norris Trophy voting as best defenseman behind the New York Rangers' Doug Harvey and Chicago’s Pierre Pilote.

After losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1967 Stanley Cup final, he was claimed by the Minnesota North Stars in the NHL expansion draft but only played four games with them before being traded to the Detroit Red Wings.

After 32 games with the Red Wings, Mr. Talbot was claimed off waivers by the Blues. In St. Louis, Mr. Talbot reunited with former Canadiens teammates Harvey, Dickie Moore and goalie Jacques Plante, all of whom played key roles in Montreal’s late-1950s dynasty.

Mr. Talbot helped the Blues reach the Stanley Cup final in three straight seasons. However, they were swept each time — twice by the Canadiens and once by the Bruins.

Don Marshall, also 91 years old, is the only survivor of the Canadiens’ late 1950s dynasty.