Girl dies, three injured in Middleborough house fire

A girl died and three people were injured when heavy fire swept through a home in Middleborough early Saturday morning preventing firefighters from entering the building, according to officials.

At approximately 2 a.m. crews responded to 27 Pearl St. after a report of people trapped inside a burning home, the Middleborough fire and police departments said in a joint statement Saturday.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the house and launched an “aggressive attack” to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings, according to the statement.