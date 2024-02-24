Girl dies, three injured in Middleborough house fire

A girl died and three people were injured when heavy fire swept through a home in Middleborough early Saturday morning preventing firefighters from entering the building, according to officials.
At approximately 2 a.m. crews responded to 27 Pearl St. after a report of people trapped inside a burning home, the Middleborough fire and police departments said in a joint statement Saturday.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the house and launched an “aggressive attack” to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings, according to the statement.
Crews attempted to rescue a girl who was reported to be still in the house but were unable to enter due to heavy fire. After the fire was extinguished, the girl’s body was found inside.
Advertisement
Two adults and another girl were transported to hospitals by ambulance. A woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious burn injuries, and a man and the girl were taken to local hospitals with less severe injuries, according to the statement.
The Middleborough police and fire departments, along with the state fire marshal’s office, are investigating the cause of the fire, the statement said.
No other information was immediately available.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.