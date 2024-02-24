Man arrested in connection to Back Bay, Fenway robberies, police say

A man was arrested in connection to a pair of alleged armed robberies in the Bay Bay and Fenway neighborhoods earlier this week, Boston police said late Friday night.
David Joseph Laffey, 61, was arrested Friday in the area of Island Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard and was charged with two counts of armed robbery, police said.
The first robbery was reported Wednesday at about 5 p.m. at 470 Commonwealth Ave., and the second came a day a later at about 9:15 p.m. at 324 Newbury St., police said.
The addresses are for smoke shops. Police said the suspect stated that he had a gun but did not show a weapon.
Laffey allegedly had drugs with him at the time of his arrest and was charged with possession of Class A and Class B drugs, police said.
He will be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
