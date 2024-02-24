Candlelight vigil on Boston Common honors nonbinary teen who died following fight at Okla. high school

Around the Parkman bandstand, various LGBTQ+ pride flags were draped over the railings and fluttered in the wind. Some attendees brought signs, with one that read “Trans kids deserve to grow up.”

Attendees, who stood wrapped in winter coats against the breezy, cold night air, brought small electronic candles while others used the flashlights on their mobile phones and held them up in the air, creating a scene of sparkling light on Boston Common.

Nex Benedict, a nonbinary high school student from Oklahoma who died this month following a fight in a school bathroom, was mourned in Boston on Saturday night, where more than 200 people gathered in the cold for a candlelight vigil.

Despite cold temperatures, the crowd stayed for more than an hour. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“It’s infuriating being trans in this country,” Mali Crosby, 18, told the crowd from the steps of the bandstand. Crosby, a student filmmaker from Florida attending college in Boston, led the 75 minute vigil, which featured a series of speakers and moments of prayer and silent reflection.

“People perceive your existence as a threat, and they constantly try to break us down,” Crosby continued. “What they don’t know is that we are stronger, we have community, we will not die silently, and we will fight like hell for the siblings you have taken from us.”

Trans Resistance MA organized the early evening event on Boston Common, one of dozens of vigils for Benedict held nationwide in a show of support for the 16-year-old, whose stunning death has been felt across the country.

Students at Smith College are organizing a vigil for Benedict on campus Monday night, while Wellesley College will open a “processing space for trans and nonbinary students” Monday from 5 to 6 p.m.

LGBTQ+ activists say the teenager’s death is a tragic example of the threats faced by young people who are gender nonconforming, particularly in Republican-led states such as Oklahoma, where lawmakers have approved a slew of anti-trans legislation.

Nex, who identified as nonbinary and used they/them pronouns, was taken to the hospital following the fight at their school in the Tulsa suburb of Owasso on Feb. 7. From their hospital bed, Nex told police that three girls attacked them in the bathroom after the teen poured water on them, according to police video released Friday. Nex told an officer that the girls had been picking on them and their friends for the way they dressed.

“They came at me. They grabbed on my hair. I grabbed onto them. I threw one of them into a paper towel dispenser and then they got my legs out from under me and got me on the ground,” Nex said in the video. Nex said they blacked out as the girls began beating them on the bathroom floor.

Nex was sent home from the hospital that day, but their mother called 911 the next day, saying she was worried about a head injury Nex suffered in the fight. Paramedics performed CPR at the family’s home and rushed Nex to the hospital, where they died.

No arrests have been made, and officials have declined to comment on the possible cause of death while awaiting an autopsy.

Attendees at the Parkman Bandstand listened to speakers during the vigil. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

D.J. Baker, 28, attended the vigil and said they haven’t been able to stop thinking about Nex. Baker, who identifies as nonbinary, grew up in the Oklahoma City area and moved to Massachusetts in 2022 for a job. Most of Baker’s family still lives in Oklahoma, they said.

“It’s really devastating because it’s not the Oklahoma I remember from a political and cultural standpoint,” Baker said. “There wasn’t as much of a partisan divide, and people still kind of got along.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.