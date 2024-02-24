Moon lander is lying on its side but still functional, officials say

“The vehicle is stable near or at our intended landing site,” Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines, said during a NASA news conference Friday.

The spacecraft, named Odysseus, set down in the moon’s south pole region Thursday evening, the first U.S. vehicle to land softly on the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

One day after its historic landing, the first private spacecraft on the moon is in good condition but has toppled over, the company that built it reported Friday.

But the landing did not go perfectly. Because the spacecraft fell over, its antennas are not pointed directly at Earth, limiting the amount of information that can go back and forth.

Odysseus has not sent back photographs since landing, although Altemus did show one that was taken while the spacecraft was descending to the surface. “You see how shadowed and undulating the terrain is,” he said.

Engineers at Intuitive Machines are still trying to extract more information from the spacecraft.

Altemus and Tim Crain, the chief technology officer, also described unforeseen glitches that nearly doomed the mission. The landing was salvaged through serendipity and frantic work, they said.

When Odysseus arrived at the moon Wednesday, it was supposed to enter a circular orbit about 62 miles above the surface. But because of inaccuracies in its trajectory, the spacecraft ended up in an elliptical orbit. An added engine burn placed Odysseus in a better orbit.

To check how close the spacecraft was getting to the moon’s surface, flight controllers turned on the laser range finders, instruments that could measure the spacecraft’s altitude during landing by firing laser pulses at the moon’s surface.

But when controllers checked the data the next morning — just hours before the planned landing Thursday — they discovered that one laser had not fired. “I can laugh about it now,” Altemus said at the news conference.

They were brainstorming possible workarounds when Crain realized that Odysseus actually had a handy backup onboard: It was also carrying an experimental instrument called the Navigation Doppler Lidar, which NASA wanted to test. That instrument could provide the missing readings.

The jury-rigged navigation worked, or Odysseus almost certainly would have crashed.

Engineers at Intuitive Machines are still working to speed up communications with Odysseus and determine what scientific tasks can still be performed.

