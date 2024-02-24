‘They moved to MAGA.’ Haley’s home state of South Carolina takes a hard pass on her presidential run.

Fourteen years later, on Saturday, Haley was again on the ballot and voters showed how much Republican politics in this traditionally-red state — and across the country — have transformed once more. Within minutes of polls closing at 7 p.m. Donald Trump was declared the winner of the South Carolina Republican primary, with Haley all but certain to meet a resounding defeat in the state where she once made history.

“This is a really great night,” Haley said from the stage , “because South Carolina just showed the rest of the country what we’re made of.”

CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Nikki Haley, an accountant and little-known state representative from Lexington County, won South Carolina’s 2010 Republican gubernatorial primary in a runoff election, it was seen as a transformative political moment.

The story of her arc here is one of both path-breaking insurgency and fundamental change in this country’s politics. A daughter of Indian immigrants who was 38 when she was first elected governor, joking her name was “Nikki Who,” Haley became a fixture of South Carolina and national Republican politics, so well-established that she delivered the GOP’s 2016 State of the Union response and was tapped to serve in the Trump administration.

But now, despite her introduction as the state’s “favorite daughter” at her final pre-primary rally in South Carolina on Friday night, Haley is decidedly on the outs, reduced to playing to moderate voters and a small circle of supportive local politicians in a Charleston suburb on the same day Trump held a 6,000-person rally across the state in Rock Hill, surrounded by her former allies.

Haley and her allies tell a story of an outsider who disrupted the old boys’ network with her upstart run for governor, shook up state government, and is once again taking on a political behemoth by challenging Trump longer than anyone else.

“I don’t care about a political future,” Haley has taken to saying on the trail here. “If I did, I would have been out by now.”

But some of her old Tea Party allies tell a different story, that of a politician who stopped listening to them and, over the course of her career, embraced the Marco Rubios and Mitt Romneys of the world while the rest of the GOP fundamentally refashioned itself in the image of Trump.

“She came out and said that we need to ignore the loudest voices…. Well, it was those loudest voices that got her elected in the first place,” said Allen Olson, a former Tea Party organizer, referencing Haley’s 2016 remarks that voters needed to ignore the “angriest voices.”

Haley, he said, “didn’t adapt.”

The same night Haley won the 2010 primary, another fresh face had a political breakthrough in South Carolina: An insurance agent and state representative named Tim Scott defeated former Senator Strom Thurmond’s son to become the Republican nominee for the state’s First Congressional District, which includes Charleston.

Scott was later appointed to the Senate by Haley and also ran for president this year. But he took care not to cross Trump and, after suspending his campaign in November, endorsed him in January. On Friday night, he and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Haley’s former lieutenant governor, introduced the former president in Rock Hill, combining for a Trumpian effort to humiliate Haley on her own turf and fueling speculation that Scott’s political star could rise further if Trump picks him as vice president.

“Let South Carolina send a message to all America,” Scott said onstage, stretching his arms wide, “the Republican primary is over, and Donald Trump is our nominee.”

On Thursday afternoon, on the lawn of a waterfront hotel in quaint Georgetown, S.C., where a crowd of Republicans and others sipped drinks from a cash bar and waited for Haley, a folding table was piled high with T-shirts reading “Barred. Permanently.”

The T-shirts, which the campaign has sold some 20,000 at $20 a piece, according to Haley, are a callback to Trump’s threat that any donors to Haley will be permanently exiled from his Make America Great Again movement. They are also a sign of how Haley is trying to market that as a political asset.

“She has returned, if you will, to more of her old fighting form, perhaps a little too late,” said Chip Felkel, a South Carolina-based Republican strategist who is no fan of Trump.

When she first ran for governor, Haley emerged from a dirty, crowded primary campaign, replete with smears about her race and her private life, to defeat what one ally, former South Carolina GOP chair Katon Dawson, called the “gold standard” of South Carolina politicians: the lieutenant governor, the attorney general, and a former congressman — all white men. She had endorsements from traditionalists including former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney, but also from then-Tea Party darling Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, and her promises to force more transparency in the State House electrified the local Tea Party movement.

Olson, the former Tea Party organizer, said that after Haley endorsed Romney for president in 2012 and supported removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds in the wake of the racist mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church, her Tea Party support faded. (Olson said he personally supported the removal of the flag.)

And, her allies say, her push for State House transparency primed the pump for South Carolina politicians to turn against her now.

“Nikki doesn’t play inside baseball,” said Dawson, the former South Carolina GOP chair, who has consulted for her campaign. “And she plays well with others, she just doesn’t play well with politicians.”

Still, she conducted herself carefully for much of the campaign, only shedding her fears of alienating Trump’s base in recent weeks. In the final days of her campaign in South Carolina, she has bashed the former president for insulting her husband’s military service — he’s a major in the National Guard currently deployed in Africa — and appearing “unhinged” on the stump.

“The closest he’s ever come to harm is a golf ball hitting him on the golf course,” Haley said, warning the crowd that Trump would be a weak general election candidate — one reason, she says, why she plans to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday.

Former president Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Rock Hill, S.C., on Friday. Alex Wong/Getty

Trump, who has campaigned only sporadically in South Carolina, seemed to validate some of those warnings on Friday night when he told the Black Conservative Federation in Columbia that Black voters like him because of his many indictments and mug shot, a message that generated headlines and was slammed as racist by the Biden campaign.

Still, it’s not clear her efforts crisscrossing the state and sharpening her case against Trump did much to eat into his support here.

“She’s still the same conservative,” said Scarlett A. Wilson, the top prosecutor in Charleston County, who campaigned with Haley last week.

Wilson said it’s South Carolina’s voters who have changed.

“They moved from being conservative,” she said. “They moved to MAGA.”

Jamie Harvell, a retired special education teacher who lives in Georgetown, S.C., was walking down Main Street after Thursday’s Haley rally holding a campaign sign when two men approached her to explain why they preferred Trump.

“I said, ‘I’m over him,’” said Harvell, 58, a Republican who had voted for the former president twice but now feels that any association with him makes her “deplorable.”

“May the best woman win,” Harvell called out as the two men walked off.

Haley’s campaign was premised on the hope the country would be full of voters like Harvell, whose support for Trump has faded as the chaos around him has intensified. Over the past year, Haley tried cautiously to persuade them to join her not by bashing Trump, or their previous choices, but by offering herself up as a cleaner alternative — an argument she has cast in the closing days of her campaign here as a return to normalcy.

“It’s not normal to mock the military. It’s not normal to pay $50 million in campaign contributions to your personal court cases,” she said. “None of this is normal, and we can do better.”

But here in South Carolina, the race is likely to be decided not by people who backed Trump twice and are now choosing Haley, but by people who backed her twice as governor but have decisively moved on to Trump.

“I know Nikki Haley. I’ve talked to her many times,” said Barb Gobien, a voter who went Friday to see Donald Trump Jr. stump for his father at the Citadel. “I liked her.”

But now, Gobien said, she is firmly backing Trump, and suspicious of Haley because of her ties to big donors such as the conservative organization Americans for Prosperity. “I think she’s being paid,” Gobien said.

Carolyn Corcoran, a retired police officer from Long Island who has lived in South Carolina since the end of Haley’s term as governor, had no issues with her then. But now, she sees Haley only in terms of her disloyalty to Trump.

“I think people have woken up and, I think unfortunately, Nikki Haley is entrenched in that political swamp,” Corcoran said. “People don’t want that anymore.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood.