How the town of Harvard embraced Afghan refugees

Since summer 2022, two Afghan families — four adults and 16 children ranging in ages from 15 months to 19 years old — have been living in what’s known in Harvard as the Bromfield House , a historic property owned by the town that had been vacant. The two families, who were evacuated as US troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021, have lived in the house essentially for free; they are charged only $1 a month in lieu of rent. That’s been possible thanks to the generosity of the town, specifically a group of fierce volunteers who raised funds to rehabilitate the home for the families.

West of Cambridge, there’s another Harvard — a wealthy community of roughly 6,000 residents that stands as a prime example of openness to newcomers.

“Money wasn’t the problem, finding housing was the problem,” said Terry Symula, a retired management and consulting executive who formed the Neighborhood Support Team of Harvard with more than 30 volunteers eager to help refugees. Symula knew the Bromfield House was vacant and just asked the town for it, she told me. Once the group secured a lease, they set out to rehab it — painting it, adding a second shower, installing kitchen cabinets and tile floors, furnishing it and finding appliances — all paid for by donations.

“We probably poured $50,000 into the building,” Symula told me. “People in the community have said, ‘let me know if you need more.’ ”

But earlier this month, the town’s Select Board voted to declare the building as surplus property, which was characterized in The Harvard Press as “a major step toward the sale of Bromfield House.” The town had decided to sell the property in separate nonbinding votes, local advocates told me, before the Afghan families’ arrival. But the advocates said that the Select Board’s vote was sudden and had not been on the agenda that evening.

Rich Maiore, the Select Board chair, clarified in an interview that “we’re not pushing the families out.” Maiore emphasized that the board wants the Afghan families to stay. “It’s a terrific success story among a lot of other stories nationwide and in the state about resentment,” he said. “This is about collaboration and we’ve actually been able to do something really great.” Maiore said that the process to sell the house will take a long time and that the board thinks it may be able to find an affordable housing trust or organization to purchase the property so the families can stay.

If nothing else, the vote galvanized the community to stand stronger against the possibility, however slim, of the families getting evicted. “It’s very wonderful that the town allowed us to house these families there,” Symula said. “But where am I gonna put them if the house is sold?”

Behishta Kabir, 17, got a hug from Terry Symula on the front porch of the Bromfield House. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

That Harvard residents are in love with the Afghan families seems like an understatement — the town has fully embraced them.

All the Afghan children except for the three youngest attend the Harvard Public Schools. They all affectionately call Terry “grandmother.” The two oldest teenage girls, Behishta Kabir and Hawa Niazy, work in the town’s general store. Behishta’s dad, Taher Kabir, a chef who used to manage the restaurants at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul serving American troops, is now working at the school cafeteria. Hawa’s dad, Mohammad Nasim Niazy, works at a nearby plastics manufacturing company and just got his driver’s license; in Kabul, he worked for a company that had a contract to provide food and water to US troops.

The mothers, who did not get any schooling in Afghanistan, are learning English from a group of female volunteers. Most of the children now speak fluent English after arriving here with no knowledge of it. Three of the high schoolers passed the MCAS English test and another one passed the MCAS math test. They are also helping a teenager from Ukraine who arrived recently in the town.

The families, who didn’t know each other until they arrived in Harvard, have become close. Each has their own kitchen and each occupies one floor in the home. Both families told me how grateful they feel about the way the community has helped them. “I will never forget their help,” Shayesta said. “When I grow up, I will take care of grandmother,” referring to Symula. They also know how lucky they were to escape Kabul. Recently, a friend of Hawa’s was kidnapped by the Taliban, she said. “She went shopping by herself, without her father or her brother,” Hawa said. “She was wearing white shoes. When the Taliban saw her, they took her.”

Mohammad Nasim Niazy, on the couch on right, with some of his children, left to right, Fatima, Ahmad, Yahya, and Khadijah. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The thing is, these families were happy living in Kabul before the Taliban took over. But both Nasim and Taher were helping the US government in Afghanistan. If they had stayed, their lives and their families’ would have been in immediate danger.

For now, the two families are home at the Bromfield House, a two-story white building with a partial wraparound porch that sits in 1.9 acres of land. The property stands as the “only shelter that this wealthy town has been providing eagerly and with affection,” as a volunteer with Symula’s group told me. The house was built in 1915 as a residence for the principal of the Bromfield School — a highly rated secondary school serving grades 6 to 12 — and then for school administrative offices before sitting vacant for about a year and a half. The current lease for the Afghan families expires at the end of June.

After the Select Board voted to begin the process of selling the house, the School Committee urged board members to allow the Afghan families to stay and extend their lease on the home.

Meanwhile, there is a petition circulating in town to permanently designate the Bromfield House as a property to host refugees. There is also the possibility of converting the building into affordable housing. Whatever the end result is, one thing is clear: The residents of Harvard seem determined to offer new arrivals and families in need a safe haven.

The historic Bromfield House in the town of Harvard. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

