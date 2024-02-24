An uproar anew at Harvard with posting of antisemitic cartoon

Re “Antisemitic cartoon at Harvard denounced” (Metro, Feb. 21): The use by pro-Palestinian groups at Harvard of an antisemitic cartoon from a 1967 Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee newsletter is a sad reminder of SNCC’s implosion.
The group was an important part of the civil rights movement, in which my Jewish parents were deeply involved. Our family’s photo albums are filled with images from their attendance at the “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963 and their friendship with Fannie Lou Hamer.
My parents and others were later expelled as SNCC radicalized and turned antisemitic. Tragically, I see the same hate in the slogans, chants, and cartoons at Harvard and beyond. It breaks my heart.
Advertisement
Larry Fishman
Waban
The SNCC cartoon posted at Harvard and rightly described as “flagrantly antisemitic” by the university’s acting president dates from 1967.
That was just three years after Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman, both Jews, and James Chaney, who was Black, were murdered in Mississippi while registering their Black fellow citizens to vote during the Freedom Summer of 1964.
A movement ought to remember and honor its martyrs.
Kate Auspitz
Somerville
The article “Antisemitic cartoon at Harvard denounced” includes the following reference to Harvard’s acting president, Alan Garber: “On Tuesday, Garber, who is Jewish, condemned the posts.” I found that reference off-putting. Would Garber not have found the hate-mongering cartoon that some groups had posted on their social media accounts despicable had he not been Jewish? What does his heritage have to do with standing up to bigotry?
Jim Jordan
West Roxbury