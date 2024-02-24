An uproar anew at Harvard with posting of antisemitic cartoon

Re “Antisemitic cartoon at Harvard denounced” (Metro, Feb. 21): The use by pro-Palestinian groups at Harvard of an antisemitic cartoon from a 1967 Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee newsletter is a sad reminder of SNCC’s implosion.

The group was an important part of the civil rights movement, in which my Jewish parents were deeply involved. Our family’s photo albums are filled with images from their attendance at the “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963 and their friendship with Fannie Lou Hamer.

My parents and others were later expelled as SNCC radicalized and turned antisemitic. Tragically, I see the same hate in the slogans, chants, and cartoons at Harvard and beyond. It breaks my heart.