Antisemitism enmeshed in a war of words — and lives

Kenneth S. Stern was right to urge that universities do more to protect free speech and support the expression of diverse opinions ( “I am an author of one of the antisemitism definitions. It was never meant to chill free speech on campus,” Opinion, Feb. 17). It was disappointing, however, that he tied his argument to the claim that “mainstream Jewish groups” are promoting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism “to chill or suppress much pro-Palestinian speech.” This claim misrepresents the IHRA definition and undermines efforts of organizations such as the American Jewish Committee to promote a vital tool in the fight against antisemitism.

The IHRA definition has been adopted by 42 countries and by states and municipalities across the United States. It has been so widely accepted because it is a simple, easily understood tool that relies on a variety of examples to help people recognize what may be antisemitic. Stern does not quarrel with the usefulness of these examples. On the contrary, he notes that they helped “European data collectors … measure the level of antisemitism.”

So why, as Stern claims, would the examples that proved so helpful in Europe “muzzle free speech” in the United States? If anything, they promote it.

The IHRA definition does not dictate. Rather, it provides guideposts for what “could” be antisemitic, “taking into account the overall context.” Furthermore, it clearly states that “criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic.”

The campaign to discredit the IHRA working definition arises in part from those who do not want us to consider, much less discuss, the possibility that sometimes anti-Israel advocacy may be fueled by antisemitism. Yet there is overwhelming evidence that this is exactly what is happening. In the weeks after Oct. 7, 2023, there was a nearly 400 percent increase in antisemitic incidents across the country, according to the Anti-Defamation League, including many attacks on synagogues.

One would imagine that proponents of free speech would champion, rather than undermine, a resource that encourages constructive consideration and debate concerning matters of such pressing public interest.

Robert Leikind

Regional director

AJC New England

Boston





Intolerable conditions for Jewish students are plain to see

Kenneth S. Stern is clearly learned regarding antisemitism and how it’s defined. However, the issues on campus for Jewish students are much more intolerable than he suggests.

Jewish students who support Israel have been harassed and canceled long before Oct. 7. Is Stern not aware of the last two commencement addresses at City University of New York Law School and has he not seen the kind of hatred and justification for violence that has been spewed? Pro-Palestinian demonstrations, many expressing support of Hamas, have increased the intimidation that Jewish students experience.

Yes, there have been some attempts such as at Dartmouth to have reasonable discourse between different sides, but these are few and far between. Professors elsewhere have inflamed students with false and dishonest narratives of the history of the Middle East. Does Stern need reminding of professor Russell Rickford of Cornell University calling Hamas’s attacks on Israel “exhilarating” and “energizing”?

Finally, his skepticism that everyone who uses the phrase “from the river to the sea” is “calling for the genocide of Jews” is misguided. For many opponents of Israel that phrase has long meant the elimination of any Jewish presence in the area. To believe otherwise is self-delusion.

Colleges must have educators without agendas, who teach the history of the conflict without bias. That would be the first step in rectifying this terrible situation.

Michael H. Katz

Norwell





Universities must make space for conflicting views to be shared

Kenneth S. Stern’s op-ed delineates a much-needed path forward for universities as they attempt to ensure space for students to feel free to express themselves and to have their beliefs challenged in ways that fulfill the schools’ mission and raison d’etre as educational institutions. It is very possible to believe that there is no way to justify the Hamas attacks and hostage taking of Oct. 7 and to also believe that the Israeli response has been excessive and needs to be tempered in a way that more effectively mitigates the loss of innocent lives. To not acknowledge the possibility that both can be true is to surrender to the logical fallacy of a false choice.

Jim Cain

Wakefield