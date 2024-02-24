Boston College men trounced at North Carolina State to complete season sweep

RALEIGH, N.C. — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 19 points, Jayden Taylor added 15, and North Carolina State defeated Boston College, 81-70, on Saturday.

DJ Horne and Casey Morsell scored 13 points apiece for the Wolfpack (17-10, 9-7 ACC), who had only two more field goals than Boston College, but made 21 of 24 free throws and outscored the Eagles, 18-6, off 16 turnovers. They swept the season series, having defeated the Eagles, 84-78, on Dec. 2.

Mason Madsen scored 21 points, Prince Aligbe 12, and Donald Hand Jr. 11 for Boston College (15-12, 6-10). Leading scorer and rebounder Quinten Post finished with just 6 points along with nine rebounds before fouling out in the final seconds.