NC STATE 81, BOSTON COLLEGE 70

Boston College men trounced at North Carolina State to complete season sweep

By Associated PressUpdated February 24, 2024, 1 hour ago
Mason Madsen scored 21 points on Saturday in Raleigh, N.C., but his Eagles fell behind, 18-6, in the early going and never recovered.Ryan Hunt/Getty

RALEIGH, N.C. — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 19 points, Jayden Taylor added 15, and North Carolina State defeated Boston College, 81-70, on Saturday.

DJ Horne and Casey Morsell scored 13 points apiece for the Wolfpack (17-10, 9-7 ACC), who had only two more field goals than Boston College, but made 21 of 24 free throws and outscored the Eagles, 18-6, off 16 turnovers. They swept the season series, having defeated the Eagles, 84-78, on Dec. 2.

Mason Madsen scored 21 points, Prince Aligbe 12, and Donald Hand Jr. 11 for Boston College (15-12, 6-10). Leading scorer and rebounder Quinten Post finished with just 6 points along with nine rebounds before fouling out in the final seconds.

N.C. State led throughout and maintained a double-figure lead throughout the second half, extending a 12-point halftime edge to 19 with an early 9-0 run kicked off with a Morsell 3-pointer. When BC’s Devin McGlockton was ejected for a flagrant-two foul with 11 minutes left after denying a dunk by Ben Middlebrooks, the latter’s two free throws made it a 20-point lead.

N.C. State scored the last five points of the half, taking a 38-26 lead behind double-figure efforts by Horne, Burns, and Taylor.

The Wolfpack honored their 1974 national championship team with 13 players from that 30-1 team present for a halftime ceremony.

Boston College hosts Virginia on Wednesday.

