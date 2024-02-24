Cameron Walter, Brookline boys shine at MIAA Meet of Champions

Walter was coming down from the 800, while Veegh was coming up from the 400.

In the boys’ 600 meters Saturday afternoon at the Reggie Lewis Center, Brookline’s Cameron Walter, the Division 1 runner-up, was hanging just behind Bishop Stang junior Michael Veegh, the Division 4 champion.

The MIAA’s Meet of Champions represents a chance for the state’s best in indoor track compete against one another in their best events, regardless of school size. The focus being on best times and not placements and maximizing team points like one would see when chasing down a state title.

“I knew if I sat on his shoulder, made my move on the back straight, it would be a solid race,” said Walter, who had the top seed when Acton-Boxborough’s Ajay Raina chose to enter the 1,000.

With 150 meters to go, Walter made his move to the outside and pulled away from Veegh, and went on to win in 1 minute, 21.13 seconds, narrowly missing his season-best time of 1:20.96.

“I would have liked a [personal best]., but I didn’t have the legs for it today,” he said. “I was a little under the weather this week, but I am super happy, super stoked. I’ve wanted to win a state championship since running the bottom of conference championship meets.”

BC High's Chris Larnard, the top seed in the boys mile, held form with a winning time of 4 minutes, 14.01 seconds at the MIAA Meet of Champions on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

After the race, Walter announced he will be attending Brown in the fall and running for the Bears while studying mechanical engineering.

“He’s one of the best runners in the state in the middle distances,” said Brookline coach Mike Glennon. “We’ve got weeks to go. We’ve got to run New England’s next week and nationals after that.”

Walter followed that up by anchoring Brookline’s winning 4x800 relay team (8:02.60), combining with Argi Protopapadakis, Kailas Ciatto, and Vito Alpeza to hold off runner-up Algonquin (8:02.90).

“It means a lot, for sure,” Walter said of leaving with two titles. “I haven’t always been competing for state title. Last year, I was sick all of indoor, basically. Sophomore year I was only running 1:29. It feels really good to execute to perform to the level I know I’ve been able to and really get the job done.”

Also coming away with two titles was Haverhill senior Natanael Vigo Catala, who breezed his way to a victory in the 300 in 34.32, but it was a time that left him disappointed.

“I didn’t feel great. I wanted that state record, and I didn’t even [do a personal best],” Vigo Catala said of the 34.22 meet record set in 2019 by Watertown’s Mange Camara that was only three hundredths of a second better than his seed time (34.25). “I’m always going to be OK with winning, but I wanted to push myself and get under 34 and it didn’t happen, so it’s going back to the drawing board and getting ready for New Englands and Nationals.”

Vito Catala, who will be running for Georgetown next year, anchored the Hillies’ 4x400 state title relay, chasing down Ayer Shirley’s Arthur Riberio by about 35 meters over the final 150. Seeded second behind Brockton, Haverhill won in 3:25.16, marking the best time in the state this season, with Joel Ishiimwe, Hannon Wipff, Stephane Fevry and Vigo Catala combining to keep intact their perfect record in the 4x400 relay this year.

Fevry said Vigo Catala went a long way toward making the entire program better.

“Beginning of the year, I was running 56 [seconds], but he’s pushing me and making me run way faster and got my times down to 52s, 51 now. Last year, we were running 3:34, and now we’re state champs,” Fevry said. “It’s great what he is doing for the program and hopefully we can keep winning, New England’s, nationals.”

Brockton's Lucas Andrade powered his way to a victory in the boys 55 meter hurdles in a blazing 7.44 seconds at the MIAA Meet of Champions. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Top seeds had a solid showing as Brockton’s Lucas Andrade (55 hurdles, 7.44 seconds), Christopher Brooks of Wellesley (55 dash, 6.42), BC High’s Chris Larnard (mile, 4:14.01), Peabody’s Alex Jackson (shot put, 58 feet, 3 inches) and Xaverian’s 4x200 relay (1:30.32) were all victorious.

Results

Meet of Champions

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Christopher Brooks, Wellesley, 6.42; 2. Leonid Burlak, Acton-Boxborough, 6.47; 3. Noah Brathwaite, Minnechaug, 6.52.

55m hurdles — 1. Lucas Andrade, Brockton, 7.44; 2. Maxwell Crawford, Attleboro, 7.62; 3. Nick Cramer, Woburn, 7.64.

300m — 1. Natanael Vigo Catala, Haverhill, 34.32; 2. Nico Begic, Lincoln-Sudbury, 34.84; 3. Camden Rose, Somerset Berkley, 34.93.

600m — 1. Cameron Walter, Brookline, 1:21.13; 2. Joao Victor Cunha, Revere, 1:21.95; 3. Ben Tavares, Weston, 1:22.56.

1000m — 1. Jacob Bronstein, Cambridge, 2:31.7; 2. Ajay Raina, Acton-Boxborough, 3:51.84; 3. Daniel Padley, St. John’s Prep, 2:32.6.

Mile — 1. Chris Larnard, BC High, 4:14.01; 2. Stephen White, Algonquin, 4:19.54; 3. Alex Friedman, Newton South, 4:21.65.

2-mile — 1. Ryan Leslie, Billerica, 9:20.87; 2. Paulino Guevara Mateo, Cambridge, 9:21.32; 3. Ilan Sherman-Kadish, Newton South, 9:32.88.

High jump — 1. Harvey Lys, Andover, 6 feet 4 inches; 2. Carson Crump, North Attleborough, 6-4; 3. Camren Allain, Carver, 6-4.

Long jump — 1. Antonio Wiafe, St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 22 feet 7.75 inches; 2. Chamberlain Guthrie Jr., Mansfield, 21-8; 3. Adrian Rivera, Attleboro, 21-7.75.

Shot put — 1. Alex Jackson, Peabody, 58 feet 3 inches; 2. Dennis Mowatt, Greater Lowell, 53-2; 3. Connor Chmielski, Haverhill, 53-0.

4 x 200 — 1. Xaverian, 1:30.32; 2. Franklin, 1:31.57; 3. Billerica, 1:31.77.

4 x 400 — 1. Haverhill, 3:25.16; 2. Ayer Shirley, 3:25.35; 3. Milton, 3:26.65.

4 x 800 — 1. Brookline, 8:02.6; 2. Algonquin, 8:02.9; 3. Amherst-Pelham, 8:06.25.