Bruins at Canucks: Boston and Vancouver meet again as the NHL’s leaders

Coming off a 3-2 overtime loss in Calgary on Thursday, the Bruins are in Vancouver for the third stop on their four-game road trip.

Boston and Vancouver squared off on Feb. 8 at TD Garden when the Bruins beat the Canucks 4-0. Since then, the Bruins are 2-2-3, while the Canucks are 3-4-1.

Each side still remains first in its division, and both have 80 points, tied for most in the league.