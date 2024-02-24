Bruins at Canucks: Boston and Vancouver meet again as the NHL’s leaders

Coming off a 3-2 overtime loss in Calgary on Thursday, the Bruins are in Vancouver for the third stop on their four-game road trip.
Boston and Vancouver squared off on Feb. 8 at TD Garden when the Bruins beat the Canucks 4-0. Since then, the Bruins are 2-2-3, while the Canucks are 3-4-1.
Each side still remains first in its division, and both have 80 points, tied for most in the league.
Matt Grzelcyk, who missed Thursday’s contest, is listed as day-to-day.
Here’s your preview.
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Vancouver -115. O/U: 6.0.
BRUINS
Season record: 34-12-12. vs. spread: 29-29. Over/under: 28-30
Last 10 games: 4-3-3. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-6
CANUCKS
Season record: 37-16-6. vs. spread: 35-24. Over/under: 35-22, 2 pushes
Last 10 games: 4-5-1. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 5-5
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Boston 194, Vancouver 215
Goals allowed: Boston 156, Vancouver 162
Power play: Boston 23.3%, Vancouver 22.5%
Penalty minutes: Boston 597, Vancouver 587
Penalty kill: Boston 81.8%, Vancouver 78.5%
Faceoffs won: Boston 49.6%, Vancouver 50.8%
Stat of the day: The Bruins rank third in goal differential at +39, while the Canucks rank first at +51.
Notes: The Bruins moved Hampus Lindholm to injured reserve Thursday after he suffered an undisclosed injury against Dallas on Monday. Lindholm exited for the remainder of play against the Stars shortly after a knee-to-knee collision with Ty Dellandrea. Boston called up rookie Mason Lohrei in his place. ... Vancouver has lost four straight and five of its last 10, while Boston has split its last four, all of which ended in overtime or a shootout. ... Boston now has played 20 overtime games this season, just one fewer than the league-leading Islanders (21).
Eli Cloutier can be reached at eli.cloutier@globe.com. Follow him @iamelicloutier.