Canucks strike on power play after Bruins are whistled for too many men on the ice in overtime

Led by middle-period strikes by Jesper Boqvist and Danton Heinen and Jeremy Swayman’s airtight goaltending, the Bruins held a 2-0 lead after two periods.

Overtime was necessary after Vancouver’s Filip Hronek tied it 2 with 1:11 left in regulation.

VANCOUVER — Brock Boeser scored his second goal of the game just 23 seconds after the Bruins were called for too many men on the ice in overtime when Jake DeBrusk jumped on too early in a change with Brad Marchand, and the Canucks rallied for a 3-2 win Saturday at Rogers Arena.

Boeser cut the lead in half with 12:49 gone in the third, after Swayman (18-6-8) turned away the first 28 shots.

Boqvist and Heinen connected less than six minutes apart in the middle period, delivering the two-goal lead on a night the Bruins generated only 17 shots on net across the opening 40:00. The Canucks, with greater zone time, landed 21 shots on Swayman over the first two periods. It’s only the goals that count.

Boqvist, a big upgrade in speed on the bottom six, clocked in first at 5:27, tucking in a forehander at the left post ahead of Thatcher Demko’s attempt to pinch it off. Boqvist’s speed allowed him to race in alone across the slot, but it was an expert feed from newcomer Justin Brazeau that sent him off to the races.

Heinen, who spent his youth in nearby Langley, British Columbia, connected for his 11th goal this season at 11:15, on a strike that could be a candidate for this year’s “Most Ugly Goal.” Heinen darted to the paint as linemate Trent Frederic shoveled a pass from behind the right post on a wraparound play. Heinen, playing bulldozer, pressed deep into the blue paint and tucked in Frederic’s feed.

Heinen’'s goal, the 81st of his career, on the anniversary of the Bruins dealing him to the Ducks at the 2019 trade deadline.

Through five periods between the two clubs this season, the Bruins held a 6-0 scoring advantage. The Bruins earlier this month pinned a 4–0 shutout on Vancouver at the Garden.

Neither side scored in the opening period, but it was one of the more enjoyable 20 minutes of the season, both clubs playing at pace and landing some good smacks.

Two of those hits were pasted on David Pastrnak, first by monster defenseman Nikita Zadorov at 1:40, and the second by Noah Juulsen at 9:10. The strategy was obvious: don’t pass up a chance at putting a dent on one of the game’s top scorers.

Pastrnak, who scored his 36th goal of the season Wednesday in Edmonton, shook off both hits (not easy) and did not retaliate (also not easy). He showed no visible sign of wear, but both hits had to leave a mark on the Czech superstar.

Former Boston College goalie Thatcher Demko faced a pair of two-on-one breaks by the Bruins in the opening minutes. The first came around the 7:30 mark, with Charlie Coyle (two goals in Calgary) and penalty-kill partner Brad Marchand boring down on Demko with James van Riemsdyk in the penalty box for high-sticking (which ended a Bruins power play). Coyle, with Marchand to his right, never managed to land a shot on Demko.

Less than a minute later, van Riemsdyk and Morgan Geekie rushed in with the other two-on-one break. Van Riemsdyk squeezed off a shot from the left circle, Demko made the block, and Geekie just missed cashing in the loose change.

No goals, but a pair of two-on-ones in less than 60 seconds. Ex-Bruin Rick Tocchet, the Canucks bench boss, had to be blowing his circuit breakers.

The Canucks were whistled for too many men on the ice at 9:24. With 39 seconds to go in the period, Tyler Myers took an ill-advised slashing penalty, nailing Charlie McAvoy after the Bruins defenseman drilled Sam Laffertty with a clean, legal big man’s check along the wall.

Despite the chances on the power play, the Bruins couldn’t put a puck in the net in the first. After coming up empty on four power plays, they are a popgun-like 2 for 28 on the advantage across their last nine games. Not good enough. No even close.

With poor performance in mind — and fear that it could portend similar results — Bruins coach Jim Montgomery opened the night with a new look to his first power-play unit. Geekie and DeBrusk (2 points in 12 games) joined regulars Marchand, Pastrnak, and McAvoy.

The second unit also had a significant facelift, with Brazeau in the forward mix (net front) and rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei the lone point man.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.