Celtics at Knicks: Boston takes on New York in a primetime matchup

The Celtics and Knicks will square off on Saturday for the fourth time this season, and Boston has won each of the first three contests — starting with the season opener at Madison Square Garden.

Boston remains firmly atop the Eastern Conference and is riding a seven-game win streak. The Celtics sit 10 games ahead of New York, which sits in fourth place. With wins in nine of their last 10, the Celtics have cemented themselves as the team to beat.

The Knicks will be without All-Star Julius Randle and OG Anunoby on Saturday, who are both tending to injuries suffered previously in February. The Celtics have no one on the injury report.