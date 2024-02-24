Celtics at Knicks: Boston takes on New York in a primetime matchup

The Celtics and Knicks will square off on Saturday for the fourth time this season, and Boston has won each of the first three contests — starting with the season opener at Madison Square Garden.
Boston remains firmly atop the Eastern Conference and is riding a seven-game win streak. The Celtics sit 10 games ahead of New York, which sits in fourth place. With wins in nine of their last 10, the Celtics have cemented themselves as the team to beat.
The Knicks will be without All-Star Julius Randle and OG Anunoby on Saturday, who are both tending to injuries suffered previously in February. The Celtics have no one on the injury report.
Here’s your preview.
When: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York
TV, radio: ABC, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -6.5. O/U: 223.0.
CELTICS
Season record: 44-12. vs. spread: 27-27, 2 pushes. Over/under: 28-28
Last 10 games: 9-1. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 5-5
KNICKS
Season record: 34-22. vs. spread: 31-24, 1 push. Over/under: 23-33
Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 3-7
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Boston 120.8, New York 114.4
Points allowed per game: Boston 110.6, New York 109.7
Field goal percentage: Boston .482, New York .467
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .449, New York .472
3-point percentage: Boston .383, New York .370
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .351, New York .369
Stat of the day: The Celtics have shot at least 48.1% from the field as a team in their previous three games against the Knicks this season.
Notes: On Thursday, both Boston and New York won their first games post-All-Star break. The Celtics beat the Bulls 129-112, and the Knicks took down the 76ers 110-96, ending a four-game skid. ... The Celtics recently acquired Xavier Tillman and Jaden Springer, who made their Celtics’ debuts Thursday, while Derrick White led Boston with 28 points in the win. ... The first time these teams met this season, Boston came away with a narrow 108-104 win as Kristaps Porzingis put up 30 against his old team. ... The last two contests between these teams came at TD Garden and were both comfortable wins for the home team. ... Jayson Tatum’s scoring average has dipped from a career-best 30.1 last season to 27.1 this year, but his field-goal and 3-point percentages have improved slightly.
Eli Cloutier can be reached at eli.cloutier@globe.com. Follow him @iamelicloutier.